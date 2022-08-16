St. Croix’s Nile James is making headway in the reggae industry.
Under the stage name — Naza Nile — James recently released two reggae singles, “Rebel Time” and “Good Woman,” both testaments to life as he knows it.
The 31-year-old told The Daily News that growing up in his household that he was frequently exposed to a lot of different genres of music, but reggae, in particular, struck a chord with him.
“My grandfather played a lot of Bob Marley, my mother played a lot of Steel Pulse, and my father played a lot of Sizzla,” he said of the Jamaican artists Marley and Sizzla, and the London-based group Steel Pulse.
The grandfather referenced is Lionel “Lydie” Barnes. His mother is former Sen. Alicia Barnes, and his father is Carl Michael James. His other grandfather is former Public Works Commissioner Gustav James.
The young musician, however, said he has been personally influenced by local artists including Vaughn Benjamin and Pressure Busspipe. The latter is now a household name both in Jamaica where he resides and in the Virgin Islands where he was born. James is hoping to mirror that success.
A 2008 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School, James would eventually leave his native St. Croix and head off to college to study history and political science with plans to become a lawyer. When he returned home, he said, he started dabbling in music for fun.
“It was trials and tribulations along with good experiences that inspired me to start putting life experiences in my music,” he said, recalling buying his own equipment and coming up with music beats from his bedroom. He would also add vocals to classic reggae beats from YouTube.
Then he got his first break.
Tony “Ras Isaiah” Thomas, a deejay on 100.3 FM — and someone who James considers a mentor — listened to one of his songs and played it on the radio.
James said that hearing his song on the radio, further fueled his drive to continue making music.
Later, he just happened to “bump into” another mentor Lyndon “Ras L” Williams. Williams is a local music producer and James eventually signed on to his record label — Ras Elyment Records.
The partnership led to the release of James’ two singles “Rebel Time” and “Good Woman.”
“Rebel Time” is defined by James as a “statement anthem.” It’s his way, he said, of opening up, telling the world who he is as an individual, what he believes in and having gone through trials and tribulations and still stand firm no matter what hurdles life throws his way. His follow-up single, “Good Woman,” is a “personal anthem” and was inspired by his wife, Kayla.
The two met as students at Rutgers University in New Jersey. James said the song is an ode to her.
“Behind every man is a good woman to keep him going and that is what she has been for me over the years,” he said.
The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Avani Renee James.
James said he also wouldn’t be where he is today without “the two Ras” who he thanked for “having my back” when he needed it.
“Ras L and Ras Isaiah both played a major role” in his career, James said, adding he still hopes to be “attorney James” one day.
“You never know what the future holds, and it’s possible that I’ll go back and get that law degree,” he said. “For now we’ll see where this goes.”
The singles, both under five minutes long, are available for streaming, ad free, on Amazon Music. They also are available for streaming on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.