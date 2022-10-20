Nine Virgin Islands nonprofits will share $14,270,963 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding, V.I. Housing Finance Authority Interim Executive Director Dayna Clendinen announced this week.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce these awards, which also gives us at VIHFA the opportunity to be a partner in helping to address some of our community’s greatest needs while advancing the progress of long-term recovery in the territory,” Clendinen said in the press release. “Right now, CDBG-DR funds are used for the rehabilitation, reconstruction or new construction of public facilities, including those owned by nonprofits or agencies open to the public. Our goals with this funding are to increase emergency housing, make our public facilities more resilient, and offer critical support to some of our most vulnerable populations.”
A notice of funding availability was issued on July 12 and “subsequent public hearings” were held to give potential applicants the chance to learn more about requirements and the application process, according to a press release issued by the V.I. Housing Finance Authority.
Funding was recommended for the following organizations:
• Caribbean Centers for Boys & Girls of the Virgin Islands: $200,000 to repair and renovate a retaining wall at the facility in Christiansted, St. Croix, that was damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria.
• Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands: $400,000 for construction of restrooms and showers at the Bethlehem Shelter facility on St. Thomas to increase capacity to serve more of the island’s vulnerable population.
• Project Promise: $95,000 to provide a comprehensive after-school support program for at-risk youth, ages 10-18, in Christiansted.
• Liberty Place: $1,000,000 to provide supportive housing and sheltering services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. These services will be provided at the organization’s facility in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
• Meeting The needs of Our Community, MTOC (formerly Methodist Training and Outreach Center): $207,568 to provide counseling and support services to individuals experiencing post-traumatic stress, mental health, and behavioral health issues as a result of hurricanes Irma and Maria.
• Salvation Army of the Virgin Islands: $3,916,352 for renovation and construction of the kitchen, classroom, and courtyard area and facility at their location on St. Thomas to increase capacity to serve more of the island’s vulnerable population.
• St. Croix Foundation for Community Development: $2,420,000 for renovation and retrofitting of the Alexander Theater to serve as a secondary emergency shelter and safe room during hurricane declarations and as a performing arts center and performing arts training/learning/production space for the youth, as well as a convening/conference space serving the public in Christiansted.
• St. Croix Foundation for Community Development: $1,184,895 for the development of a Nonprofit Co-Working Space and Resilience facility to assist nonprofits who provide critical public services to the community, including those serving the homeless population.
• St. John Rescue: $170,000 to establish and operate a training center, providing Emergency Medical Technician and Emergency Medical Responder recertification classes, water safety and lifeguard programs and outreach on the island of St. John.