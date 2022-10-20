Nine Virgin Islands nonprofits will share $14,270,963 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding, V.I. Housing Finance Authority Interim Executive Director Dayna Clendinen announced this week.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce these awards, which also gives us at VIHFA the opportunity to be a partner in helping to address some of our community’s greatest needs while advancing the progress of long-term recovery in the territory,” Clendinen said in the press release. “Right now, CDBG-DR funds are used for the rehabilitation, reconstruction or new construction of public facilities, including those owned by nonprofits or agencies open to the public. Our goals with this funding are to increase emergency housing, make our public facilities more resilient, and offer critical support to some of our most vulnerable populations.”