U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert announced Monday that another woman charged along with nine others in a tax fraud scheme entered a guilty plea earlier that day in District Court.
Nicolette Alexander, 29, entered the guilty plea on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, Shappert said in a released statement.
The other defendants have been identified as Nisha Brathwaite, Darlene Thompson — both living on the U.S. mainland — Sylvia Benjamin, Lynell Hughes, Jacinta Gussie, Indica Greenidge, Thelma Liverpool, Nicolette Alexander and Sheba Rashida Young.
According to court documents, from January 2011 to July 2012, Alexander and others participated in a scheme to steal money from the U.S. treasury by fraudulently obtaining federal income tax refunds.
The scheme involved the acquisition of personal identifying information of individuals (i.e. name, social security number, and date of birth) used to electronically file falsified tax returns with a designation of refunds to the acquired bank accounts or debit cards.
“Defendant and her co-conspirators withdrew the deposited refunds. They subsequently spent the funds using a debit card or transferred the funds to other accounts, all for personal use. As a result of the scheme, approximately $17,537 of falsely-claimed returns were deposited into Alexander’s bank account,” Shappert said.
With Monday’s guilty plea, Alexander became the ninth of the 10 defendants to have entered such a plea. Of the total, four have already been sentenced. Joanne Benjamin, 41, and Sheba Rashida Young, 44, entered the most recent pleas in the conspiracy case on March 11 and April 30, respectively.
Benjamin’s sentencing is scheduled for July 14, and she faces a maximum of 10 years, up to a $250,000 fine and restitution payment. Young, who was sentenced on April 1 to serve 10 months behind bars for her role in the tax fraud conspiracy, will be placed on supervised release for three years after completing her 10-month prison term. She was also ordered to pay $37,086 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Shappert.
A sentencing date for Alexander has not yet been scheduled, and she faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, up to a $250,000 fine, and restitution payment.