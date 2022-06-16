Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes has completed her review of the paperwork filed by political aspirants, and released the list of candidates certified to run in each district in the primary and general elections.
Nine aspirants were disqualified following a preliminary review by the V.I. Elections System. Fawkes confirmed Wednesday that aside from the nine already notified, no other aspirants were disqualified from running for office.
The candidates disqualified in the initial review include aspirants for the Democratic Party’s Territorial Committee At-Large, Kwame Garcia Sr. and George Byam, and one aspirant for the Democratic Party’s Territorial District Committee, Jose Nieves. Democrat Jeannette Guzman’s filing to run for the Board of Elections was also disqualified.
Two aspirants for the Republican Territorial Committee, Valerie Stiles and Humberto O’Neal, were disqualified from running, and Republican Emerito Torres was disqualified from running for the Board of Elections.
The sole Republican to file to run for governor, Andrew Marrero, did not provide required information, or identify an aspirant for lieutenant governor, and the only person to file to run for Republican State Chair, John Canegata, did not submit the minimum number of signatures required to appear on the ballot.
Two preliminary aspirants also voluntarily withdrew from the election — Randolph Bennett, who filed paperwork to run for the Board of Education, and Isheba James, an aspirant for the Territorial Committee District.