An accused arsonist’s apparent lack of motive for setting fire to a St. John auto repair shop “sends chills down my spine,” V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said Friday.
Steven Allan Haluszka, 57, of Quacco and Zimmerman, turned himself in to police Wednesday after learning that he was wanted, and was charged with second-degree arson.
Unable to post $35,000, Haluszka was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday where he appeared via video conference from the St. Thomas jail.
Haluszka has no criminal record but “the thing I find most concerning,” said Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco, is that “the victim doesn’t seem to have any conflict with the defendant.”
“That’s what I was looking for, and I didn’t see anything in the probable cause fact sheet,” Carr said.
The fact sheet, an affidavit filed by police to establish probable cause for Haluszka’s arrest, details the investigation into a fire at Caravan Auto Parts store and repair shop in Pine Peace on May 8.
Surveillance footage from the business purports to show Haluszka drive up at around 4:11 a.m. and get out of his vehicle carrying a red, five-gallon gas bottle, according to the affidavit written by Detective Alex Dorsett.
“The defendant then walks to the front door, pours the gasoline on the floor by the front door, and then ignites same, causing a small explosion of fire to the above-mentioned business,” Dorsett wrote. “The footage concluded by showing the defendant walking back to his vehicle, then fleeing the area in an unknown direction.”
The St. John Zulu Company Fire Service extinguished the fire at 5:53 a.m. before major damage occurred, according to police.
Investigators found that three days earlier on May 5, two officers came in contact with Haluszka in an unrelated case “where the defendant’s license plates were confiscated off of his vehicle,” and the fact sheet noted that Haluszka’s vehicle did not have license plates in the surveillance video from Caravan.
The officers watched the surveillance footage and positively identified Haluszka and his vehicle.
Detectives also found that the auto shop owner said “he had no issues with the defendant only that he helped him with his vehicle tire repair at the Caravan mechanic shop on Thursday, May 6,” and “has no knowledge why the defendant or anyone else would want to burn down his business,” according to the affidavit.
On May 19, police went to Haluszka’s home and saw his vehicle and “a five-gallon gasoline bottle matching the description of the one used in the above crime in the defendant’s yard.”
Dorsett said he placed a “wanted” poster on Haluszka’s front windshield, and “as we were leaving, we saw a Caucasian male fitting the description of the one on the wanted poster,” who confirmed that he was “Steven.”
Police told Haluskza he was wanted for questioning and he agreed to go to the police station the following day, “which he failed to do.”
Haluszka eventually turned himself in on May 26 and was arrested.
In court Friday, Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said Haluszka was born in Massachusetts, has lived in the Virgin Islands for 35 years, and owns property on St. John.
Haluszka was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2014, but that case was dismissed. Police also cited him on May 5 for driving an uninsured vehicle, and he was fined $250, according to court records.
Barraco said Haluszka has no criminal convictions and it’s unclear why he set fire to the repair shop, “so, if this is a serial arson type of issue, the people would hate for him to go out and set more fires.”
“It’s funny that Attorney Barraco seems to, without any evidence whatsoever, suppose that this guy might be a serial arsonist, and in the same breath stated he doesn’t have a criminal record,” said Johnson. “There is no evidence that he’s done this before.”
Carr said the circumstances of the case are still cause for concern.
“Isn’t this kind of disturbing, the alleged setting of a fire to a business establishment, at 4 o’clock in the morning? And a business establishment owned by a person that, on the surface, it appears the defendant doesn’t know, has no connections or any ties or relationship with or anything that would kind of suggest, even though wrongfully, some motive?” Carr said. “I think that’s what attorney Barraco was kind of indicating when he used the word ‘serial.’ ”
The judge said the way Haluskza apparently carried out the crime is alarming. “A five-gallon gas tank in the early morning hours and the alleged setting of a fire to a business establishment. That really sends chills down my spine,” Carr said.
Johnson said probable cause fact sheets do not provide a full account of every case, and “there are facts that appear later” upon further investigation, and a motive may emerge.
“This is alleged to be so random, I don’t know what ulterior motive, anything, that would justify the alleged arson in this particular case. And arson is a very, very serious offense because you know, that fire could have easily have spread and gotten out of control,” Carr said.
Carr kept the bail set at $35,000, and said Haluskza must post that full amount to be released from jail while he awaits trial.
“I am concerned that he’s a danger to the community. I am concerned about that,” Carr said. “The evidence appears to be quite strong.”