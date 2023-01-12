Police have confirmed that a man found dead on St. John in June died by suicide, and there was no evidence of foul play.
The victim, Kelvin Tate, 59, was found dead at an abandoned home in Estate Enighed on June 4.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Police have confirmed that a man found dead on St. John in June died by suicide, and there was no evidence of foul play.
The victim, Kelvin Tate, 59, was found dead at an abandoned home in Estate Enighed on June 4.
A passerby found the body and reported it to police. The Criminal Investigation Bureau investigated and determined that Tate’s manner of death was suicide, and the cause of death was hanging, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.