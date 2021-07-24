A gas buildup detected in an Anguilla sewer line on St. Croix was in a remote area and “no residents were affected,” V.I. Waste Management Authority Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. said Friday.
The Authority became aware of the buildup of hydrogen sulfide only after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted air monitoring in the area, and calling it a relatively minor problem. Merritt said it will be quickly resolved under an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Merritt said he wanted to clarify the issue. “Nobody’s ever complained” about the Anguilla sewer line where the elevated gas levels were detected, Merritt said. “It’s a line over by Renaissance. There’s no residents, there’s no workers, nothing.”
The EPA said in a news release Thursday that the voluntary consent order “focuses exclusively” on corrective actions to improve conditions in the Anguilla sewer pipe and does not relate to the EPA’s work at the nearby Limetree Bay refinery.
The EPA began conducting air monitoring in May after residents complained of odors around the refinery. But Merritt clarified Friday that the sewer gas was not previously detected because there were no complaints or operational issues that would raise concern.
EPA detected hydrogen sulfide emissions from manhole covers for a sewer pipe that runs through Renaissance Park and Melvin H. Evans Highway along the Anguilla sewer pipe.
Hydrogen sulfide develops naturally in sewer systems and is produced during the growth of bacteria under the water line in any sewer pipe, the release stated. Additionally, sediment and debris deposited to the bottom of a sewer pipe contribute to the formation of hydrogen sulfide.
The emissions at Limetree Bay and the sewer line are “two unrelated incidents,” Merritt said.
“If we get a complaint, we go check it out,” Merritt said. “Literally, I will send staff out,” to determine if there is a problem.
Waste Management, the EPA, and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources have a good working relationship and the consent order is “a great thing” that will enable the agencies to collaborate on a solution, Merritt said.
“DPNR, EPA, we all met out there and took a look at it and came up with just doing some additional operation and maintenance of the line.”
Waste Management will create a detailed plan to corrector the problem and has already started to take corrective actions, according to the EPA.