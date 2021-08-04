There are currently 19 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Luis Hospital, but the 24-bed overflow unit at the V.I. National Guard barracks on St. Croix has been closed for more than a year.
The territory invested $2 million in the facility in May 2020, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency offered to pay a 75% cost share of the $8 million project. The facility took 20 days to retrofit, and was intended as a temporary unit that would be decommissioned after the pandemic subsided.
In response to questions from The Daily News, V.I. National Guard captain Marcia Bruno said Tuesday that the facility closed after only a month without admitting a single patient.
Department of Defense approval to lease the facility expired in June 2020, and “during the duration of the lease, the territory’s hospitals did not experience an overflow which would trigger a need to use the facility. Thus no patient was admitted,” Bruno said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday there were 23 COVID patients at Luis Hospital, and cross-contamination was driving the spike: “Patients went to the hospital COVID-free and ended up with COVID.”
But Luis Hospital attorney Chivonne Thomas said Monday that “cross contamination in JFL has not been confirmed,” contradicting Bryan’s statement. The hospital also released a statement noting only 19 people were hospitalized.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. has not responded to subsequent questions about the conflicting public statements.
The hospital did say in a news release Tuesday that 10 additional beds had been made available for COVID-19 patients. Thomas could not immediately be reached as to how this was accomplished, or on reports that the hospital sent elderly or long-term care patients to private facilities off-island.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens said during Tuesday’s legislative session that the National Guard unit should reopen.
“There’s no reason why we should be talking of a possible cross-contamination at this time, because this was put in place whenever there’s a surge,” Gittens said. “If we need to move to open this COVID site at the National Guard, now is the time.”
There’s no indication the government intends on reopening the COVID-19 unit at the Regional Training Institute, or RTI.
“Currently, there is no request to use the facility,” Bruno said. “To lease the 210th RTI facility, a request to the Virgin Islands Adjutant General is required. The request is then submitted to the Department of Defense for the Secretary of Defense’s consideration and approval to use the facility as an acute care facility.”
He added that “once VING receives that correspondence back from the DOD, and it indicates approval, we will then process the request and draft a lease.”
Motta also did not respond to questions about whether Bryan has submitted such a request.
The territory remains at the most serious Level 4 travel advisory, according to the Centers for Disease Control, which said Monday that unvaccinated travelers are advised against visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A winding line of dozens of cars stretched throughout the Cost U Less plaza to the Home Depot parking lot on St. Thomas on Tuesday, where the Health Department was administering free COVID-19 tests and vaccines. It was the same on St. Croix where lines snaked around the parking lot of the Charles Harwood Medical Complex.
On St. Thomas, frustrated residents took to social media to lament there was no traffic control, and many waited in the midday heat for hours, only to be turned away without a test.
The department issued an alert Tuesday morning that testing would occur from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., but Motta said later in the day that the time was changed from noon to 2 p.m.
“The time of use at these locations are fluid and subject to change. We try our best to communicate them in real time,” said Motta, who responded only to the question about scheduling, but none of the others.