TORTOLA — Ahead of expecting the return of cruise passengers Thursday, British Virgin Islands health officials have announced that fully vaccinated persons can enter the territory from Tuesday and won’t be required to quarantine.
Health Minister Carvin Malone, said in a live radio and social media address that they certainly recognize that COVID-19 “does not appear to be going anywhere, so the reality is we have to live; we have to work; we have to exist; and now we must continue to thrive in spite of this dreadful virus.”
Malone then revealed that the Cabinet has decided on the following changes that are expected to take effect Tuesday:
• Fully vaccinated persons travelling from overseas would be required to provide an RT-PCR test or an approved rapid antigen test within five days of arrival and provide satisfactory evidence of being fully vaccinated.
• Fully vaccinated travelers would no longer be subject to PCR testing on arrival and no quarantine time would be required except for that ordered by a quarantine officer as a result of their entry screening.
• Partially-vaccinated persons travelling from overseas would require a PCR test within five days of travel, provide satisfactory evidence of being partially vaccinated, and will be subject to a PCR test or rapid antigen test upon arrival in the territory and quarantined for a period of four days.
• The BVI Gateway administrative fee has been reduced from $105 to no more than $35 for fully vaccinated travelers.
• Fully-vaccinated flight and vessel crews would no longer be required to conduct biweekly screening and testing, but should self-monitor and report any symptoms of recent exposure to COVID-19.
Malone further stated that when fully vaccinated persons are travelling with one or more unvaccinated child, that children ages 5 to 17 will be tested on arrival and will remain with their fully vaccinated parents or guardians while awaiting test results. Unvaccinated children will be required to return to a testing center and be subjected to a further test on day four.
The quarantine period for unvaccinated travelers has been extended from four to seven days. When mixed groups are traveling unvaccinated individuals will be expected to be quarantined for seven days upon arrival. The exemptions will only apply to the vaccinated persons in that party.
“The recent decisions taken by Cabinet will also effect some additional changes particularly for ‘outgoing day trippers,’” Malone pointed out. “Persons who now wish to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten or Puerto Rico for any period, as long as they are fully vaccinated, would no longer be required to take a PCR test seven days after returning to the territory.”
He added, “however, children aged 5 to 17 travelling with their parents on the day trip will be required to take a RT-PCR test seven days from their travel.”
The Health minister added that he was hoping that by now, persons taking the first dose of the AstraZenica vaccine would be significantly higher, at least in the 15,000 range, merely 2,000 persons from the 17,000 herd immunity goal.
“But we are not there yet. There is still some ways to go, but the reality is time is not on our side,” he said. “The current stocks of vaccines we have available in the territory are set to expire by July 31. That means in order for us to effectively use the vaccines in stock, persons still expected to receive their first dose, can do so no later than July 3. This would give a four week time frame between the first and second dose.”