No rate increase for safaris

Loretta Lloyd, chairperson of the V.I. Taxi Cab Commission Board, confirmed to The Daily News on Sunday that safaris will not be increasing their rates today.
Recently, a safari driver posted a sign on his truck indicating that “dollar run” rates would increase from $1 to $3, effective Feb. 1. A photo of the sign circulated on social media and other drivers reportedly put up similar signs.
Lloyd said these drivers were not authorized to do this.
In a statement, Taxi Cab Commission Executive Director Shane Benjamin called the actions “illegal.”
“As the director, I personally met with these individuals that distributed and posted signs which erroneously represented an increase and have told them to remove the signs and stop promoting false statements,” he said.
Benjamin added that the commission is aware that the safari rate hasn’t been addressed in more than 20 years and that the board will be discussing the matter “in short order.”