ST. THOMAS — The driver of a speeding vehicle that collided with four others Friday evening walked away with a minor injury to the face and the occupants of the other cars — including a toddler — escaped with their lives, according to St. Thomas Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr.
Thomas, reached Friday night by The Daily News, said that based on preliminary information, the driver of a medium-sized car careened into another motorist exiting Market Place East at around 4:58 p.m. The impact spun the driver’s car around, and he ended up hitting three other cars that were stopped at the intersection.
Traffic was snarled for nearly two hours as a result.
“The driver of a medium-size car, a Volkswagen, was driving east to west and ran a red light before it struck a vehicle that was coming from nearby Cost-U-Less,” Thomas said. “The impact spun that car around and it hit three other cars that were stopped at the light. All escaped serious injuries, but the vehicles were damaged with deployments of at least two airbags.”
Thomas said that the driver of the vehicle “sustained an injury to the face, but he refused medical attention.”
He did not know the type of injury or the total number of occupants in the four vehicles, but said one of the passengers was a toddler age “2 to 3 years old, and who thankfully wasn’t hurt.”
Thomas took the opportunity to implore motorists to slow down and to observe the rules of the road, especially during the holiday season.
“It doesn’t make sense to run a red light just to a go a few feet only to be stopped at another red light,” he said.
According to Thomas, it’s miraculous that none of the other motorists were harmed.
“This was a huge accident in terms of vehicular damage, but thankfully not huge in the case of bodily injuries. I am really grateful for that,” he said.
The driver of the vehicle was cited, and police are continuing their investigation, Thomas said.