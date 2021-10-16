ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Fire Service said no one was seriously injured in a fire that engulfed a three-story building in Frenchtown Friday afternoon.
Five firefighters, however, had to be treated for dehydration and exhaustion.
The first and second floors of the structure sustained major damage and all occupants were displaced, according to a statement released by the V.I. Fire Service.
It took units from four fire stations nearly two hours to get the fire, which was reported just before 2:30 p.m., under control. It was an all-hands-on-deck effort with on-duty firefighters being assisted by off-duty and retired firefighters as well as members of the community, St. Thomas Rescue and the V.I. Police Department, according to the news release.
“…I cannot thank the brave women and men of the V.I. Fire Service enough, for their continued hard work in protecting the Virgin Islands community,” Fire Chief David Hodge said in a released statement. “I would also like to thank the Frenchtown Community for their support during the operations, along with the dispatchers at the 911 call center, Emergency Medical Services, St. Thomas Rescue, the Virgin Islands Police Department, Callwood’s Water Delivery, and the American Red Cross for their assistance with the operations.”
Hodge also called for the community to remain mindful of those impacted by the fire.
“Let’s be reminded to keep the families and individuals, that were affected by this life changing event, in our prayers,” he said.
The first firefighters were dispatched from the fire station in Barbel Plaza and additional 911 calls escalated the blaze it to a three-alarm fire. Units and personnel from fire stations in Dorothea, Fortuna and Tutu were also dispatched to assist with the response.