Community members and police officers on St. Croix are continuing to search for 80-year-old Michael Emmanuel, but government officials responsible for issuing emergency notices have shown no urgency in establishing critical alert systems the V.I. Legislature wrote into law years ago.
Emmanuel was last seen at his Canebrake Apartments home early Friday morning, and searchers have found no trace of him in the six days since.
Emmanuel is not the first elderly person to go missing on St. Croix, and former V.I. Police Commissioner Delroy Richards Sr. told The Daily News in 2018 that one person in particular “always comes to mind”: Leonard “Sonny” Frederick, 83, who was reported missing on Aug. 5, 2016.
Frederick suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and apparently “just walked away” one day, Richards said at the time.
“We had the dogs out, we had everything out looking for Sonny,” he said. “We can’t find Sonny.”
Despite long-standing statutes mandating that the Virgin Islands government establish protocols to issue emergency alerts, there’s no evidence those laws have ever been implemented.
“In 2016, AARP in The Virgin Islands advocated for the passage of an Act to Create a Silver Alert Response System in the Virgin Islands. It was the intent that the establishment of the Silver Alert System would give hope to families of loved ones with memory deficiency that an efficient and effective method for finding their loved ones is in place,” said Troy A. de Chabert-Schuster, State Director of AARP in The Virgin Islands. “However, with the recent disappearance of Mr. Emmanuel, it is clear that local authorities have yet to fully and completely activate the Silver Alert System.
“Simply put, the system designed to help recover our seniors is not working. As the State Director for AARP V.I., I am calling on elected officials and the public to demand that the Silver Alert System Act be enforced and give peace of mind to families that are caring for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.”
The VITEMA emergency alert system issued a text message notification at 11:43 a.m. Saturday, and V.I. Police issued a press release about Emmanuel’s disappearance at 6 p.m. Sunday.
But there are laws establishing separate alert systems for abducted children and missing seniors or vulnerable individuals that have never been followed.
According to the V.I. Code, “The Alert Program Act of 2003” was established to require law enforcement to notify the public of a child abduction. The Amber Alert system is used in jurisdictions throughout the country to provide emergency updates on ongoing abduction cases.
“Professionals in the field of child abduction and missing children agree that in the case of an abducted child, the first few hours following the abduction are critical in finding the child, and that if a child is not found within two to four hours, it is unlikely that the child will be found alive,” according to the statute. The 2016 law mandating a Silver Alert system acknowledges the large and growing population of Alzheimer’s sufferers and notes that six out of 10 people with the disease or other dementia will wander away and become lost at some point in their lives.
“If not found within 24 hours, up to half will suffer serious injury or death,” according to the statute.
While the Amber Alert law tasks the V.I. Police Department with disseminating public information, the Silver Alert law grants that responsibility to the Human Services Department, in conjunction with police and the Attorney General’s Office.
Both laws have language regarding funds set up for the purpose of administering the alert systems. The status of those funds is unclear.
Sandra Goomansingh, who was serving at the time as Government House spokeswoman for former Gov. Kenneth Mapp, ignored repeated inquiries from The Daily News in 2018 about the lack of consistent public notification when a person is reported missing in the territory and refused to say who is responsible for issuing Amber and Silver alerts.
Goomansingh now serves as spokeswoman for V.I. Attorney General Denise George, and did not respond to questions Wednesday about whether the alert laws have been implemented over the last three years.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency spokesman Erik Ackerson and V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima also did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Wednesday, including whether any funding been expended to establish the alert systems, and if a Silver Alert had been issued for Emmanuel.
Police have said that Emmanuel, who also goes by the name “Dordor,” is 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim built and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and has a dark brown complexion. He was wearing brown pajama pants that were either striped or plaid and a white sleeveless undershirt. He was not wearing any shoes.
Family members on Tuesday said he may also have had a blue T-shirt in hand when he left the home. Emmanuel has not been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Police ask that anyone who has information about Emmanuel’s whereabouts, contact 911 or 340-778-2211.