The territory is not under threat from any developing storms as the Caribbean enters the height of hurricane season, and officials are still working to mitigate the onslaught of sargassum seaweed that’s clogging desalination intake pipes on St. Croix, V.I. Territorial Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said during Monday’s weekly press conference.
Monday marked “the beginning of the height of the hurricane season,” and Jaschen said he will be providing updates each week, and encouraged residents to make necessary preparations.
Meanwhile, the current threat to the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s Richmond desalination plant “is very real,” Jaschen said.
“For the past four weeks, the plant has struggled to maintain the maximum output of 3.7 million gallons per day, and has gone down to as low as 2.6 million gallons per day, or a reduction of 30%,” Jaschen said.
Consumption is such that WAPA is “generating barely enough water for each day,” Jaschen said “The water storage level is between 3.5 to 4 days, which supports approximately 50% of the homes and businesses on St. Croix.”
WAPA and Seven Seas, which operates a desalination plant on St. Croix, “took immediate action” starting July 18 to keep floating sargassum out of the intake lines, “but must constantly take the units offline to clean those lines,” Jaschen said.
Seven Seas has contracted with divers to clean sargassum at entry points, and following the emergency declaration issued by President Joseph Biden on July 25, federal authorities, with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s approval, contacted local businesses capable of helping remove sargassum on the shore nearest the desalination intakes, Jaschen said.
Since the declaration in July, Jaschen said they’ve watched the sargassum life cycle progress “to the point now decomposing sargassum in the water is such that the coffee ground-sized particles are passing through several of the water filtration,” and it’s taking longer for Seven Seas to clean their filters.
“The next step is to remove 1,000-cubic yards of sargassum from a 400-meter shoreline and the water, and dispose at the V.I. Waste Management Authority Anguilla Landfill,” Jaschen said. “The joint agency task force met last Friday at the site with the contractor, who’s Vivot, to ensure a thorough coordination with each agency.”
Jaschen said they’re working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources on environmental protection and turtle nesting during the removal process.
They are hoping the removal by Vivot will “increase water production back up and reduce the stress on equipment that is running near maximum limits,” Jaschen said.
“The good news is there’s no immediate new sargassum threat,” and they’re working with academic and federal agencies to provide future modeling and “advance warning” systems, Jaschen said.
Predicting the movement of sargassum mats is similar to tracking oil spills, and “still has a ways to go,” and Jaschen said they’re breaking new ground when it comes to response efforts.
Funding for retroactive wages
Bryan said he has submitted a proposal to the Legislature to increase funding from $25 to $40 million for repayment of retroactive wages to government employees.
Bryan’s proposal would cover just under 23% of the government’s current obligation for repayment of retroactive wages, which is about $175 million.
In his last State of the Territory Address, Bryan committed to $25 million a year, but wants to increase that after reviewing projected revenues and expenditures. He signed a law in 2021 that allows for repayment of the 8% in wages that were withheld from V.I. government employees in 2011, a cost-cutting move that was later found to be illegal.
Government House said in March 2021 that excise tax revenue, which totals approximately $40 million annually, would be used to repay government employees, after a judge lifted an injunction on collection of the tax that had been in place since 2018.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said no cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the territory, and testing is available and officials are monitoring for signs of the disease.
The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the territory has fallen to 6.5%, and the Health Department is currently tracking 189 active cases, including 116 on St. Croix, 68 on St. Thomas, and five on St. John.
There have been 122 deaths related to COVID-19 in the Virgin Islands since the pandemic began.
There are currently three COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and four patients at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
The COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:
St. Croix — Monday through Friday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Charles Harwood Memorial parking lot
St. Thomas — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Schneider Hospital loading dock
St. John — Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 in the St. Thomas-St. John District. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.