The territory is not under threat from any developing storms as the Caribbean enters the height of hurricane season, and officials are still working to mitigate the onslaught of sargassum seaweed that’s clogging desalination intake pipes on St. Croix, V.I. Territorial Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said during Monday’s weekly press conference.

Monday marked “the beginning of the height of the hurricane season,” and Jaschen said he will be providing updates each week, and encouraged residents to make necessary preparations.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.