Five years after he was gunned down, the case of Ericksen Hansen remains an open homicide investigation, according to the V.I. Police Department.
The cold case, like that of Kasaun Baptiste, 38, and his son, 24-year-old Jose Baptiste, who were found in their Estate Whim home on St. Croix seven years ago, are two high-profile cases in recent years that have gone unsolved.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, when asked for details about Hansen’s killing and the current status of the police investigation, declined to say anything about the case.
According to information from Chief Detective Naomi Joseph of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Hansen’s murder is still considered an open homicide “in cold case status,” Derima said Tuesday.
Hansen, son of former Sen. Alicia “Chucky” Hansen, was gunned down in William’s Delight, St. Croix, early on the morning of Nov. 5, 2015.
He was killed after being shot at on three separate occasions in a single night, former police spokesman Kevin Jackson said at the time.
But police released little additional information about the murder, and the investigation has grown cold over the years.
Hansen was the eighth victim of gun violence in the territory in a 10-day span in 2015, and his death marked the 40th of 43 shooting homicides that year.
Also that year, former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter — in his role as acting governor while Gov. Kenneth Mapp was out of the territory — signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency Labor Day weekend after a man was killed and at least seven other people were wounded by gun violence incidents taking place outside a day care center, housing communities, and near Central High School in a single weekend. The state of emergency was lifted three days later.
Former Police Commissioner Delroy Richards Sr. said at the time that the wave of retaliatory murders was exacerbated by witnesses and the community being too fearful to step forward and provide information. Current police commanders, including Commissioner Trevor Velinor, have expressed similar frustration after recent waves of gun violence.
Dozens of shootings have left 35 people dead territorywide so far this year, including 18 victims on St. Croix between the ages of 16 and 38.
“We need to rise above the violence,” Velinor said at a press conference in July. “We’re asking for your help to bring justice to the families.”
Anyone with information in Ericksen Hansen’s case and any other homicides is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or visit CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.