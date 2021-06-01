The National Weather Service is warning residents to be prepared for another above-average year for storm activity in the Atlantic basin.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of an above-normal season, with 13-20 named storms likely, 6-10 of which could become hurricanes, and 3-5 of those which could be classified as major hurricanes.
If the predicted outlook holds true, 2021 will be the sixth consecutive year with above-normal storm activity in the Atlantic. However, experts do not expect to see the historic level of storms seen in 2020.
While officially starting today, the Atlantic hurricane season kicked off early last week with the formation of tropical storm Ana near Barbuda. This is the seventh consecutive year a named storm has formed before the official start of hurricane season.
“Predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon will likely be factors in this year’s overall activity,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
“For these systems to develop you need warm waters above 80 degrees,” said Ernesto Morales of the National Weather Service. “The bad news is, that the area from Africa to the Caribbean Basin is already there or already above that 80 degree threshold.”
El Niño Southern Oscillation conditions are currently in the neutral phase, with the possibility of the return of La Niña later in the hurricane season.
“The problem with the neutral phase is the windshear is non-existent,” Morales said. “This gives storms higher potential for development.”
Storm names
With a record-breaking 30 named storms, the 2020 season’s pre-agreed-upon list of storm names was nine names short, making it the second time meteorologists had to turn to the Greek alphabet for additional names. According to the National Weather Service, the Greek names didn’t work well as the reason for naming storms is to make them readily identifiable and easier to track.
Storms are named and categorized respectively after they display a rotating circulation pattern, and wind speeds above 39 mph.
In the case that the list is exhausted this year meteorologists will have a supplementral roll over list of prepared names that excludes the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z.
“I want to be very clear, this is a forecast for situational awareness, it doesn’t tell you where storms are developing, it’s not a decision making tool,” Morales said. “The bottom line is prepare, prepare, prepare, because we are on the highway of storms.”