Delia Smith, nominee for U.S. attorney for the Virgin Islands, is still awaiting confirmation after Sen. Tom Cotton held up votes on her and three other nominees Thursday because of his unrelated dispute with the U.S. Justice Department.
The Senate Judiciary Committee met Thursday morning and was set to vote on Smith and several others nominated to positions across the United States by President Joseph Biden.
But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said the committee would be holding over two U.S. attorney nominees, Smith and Marisa Darden, who was nominated to serve the Northern District of Ohio, as well as two nominees for U.S. Marshal, Eddie Frizell of Minnesota and LaDon Reynolds, who was nominated to serve the Northern District of Illinois.
“These nominees have been held over at the request of Sen. Cotton. These holds have nothing to do with the nominees and their qualifications, but they spring from a request which Sen. Cotton made to the Justice Department on Monday relating to an ongoing litigation matter,” said Durbin.
Cotton, who is a Republican from Arkansas “demanded a response to his letter within 24 hours or he would delay consideration of these law enforcement officials,” Durbin said.
According to a report by Fox News, Cotton is concerned that Biden’s Justice Department may not pay to defend U.S. marshals who protected a federal courthouse in Portland during Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, and demanded a response.
“Sen. Cotton of course has that right under the rules of the committee,” but “the fact that you have the right to do this is not exactly a rationale for doing it when you consider the consequences,” Durbin said.
He called the request “a departure from this committee’s norms and traditions to hold over U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal nominees,” but acknowledged that Democrats have done it before.
“During the four years of the Trump administration Democrats held over three U.S. attorney nominees and two U.S. marshal nominations temporarily,” Durbin said. “Already this Congress though, including today’s request, Republicans have held over two U.S. marshal nominees and eight U.S. attorney nominations. I don’t believe that serves the interest of justice.”
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Biden nominated Smith on Sept. 28, along with eight other nominees across the country, who have all since been confirmed.
On Thursday, Durbin said senators should stop using nominees as political pawns, and the request to hold over the four nominees “deprives the people of Ohio, the Virgin Islands, Minnesota and Illinois of critical Senate-confirmed law enforcement leadership.”
He noted the rampant gun violence ongoing in Chicago and other cities, and said the federal government must act to help stop the killings.
According to The Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago’s 2021 murder rate was 28.7 homicides per 100,000 residents. While this is far in excess of New York City, 5.5 homicides per 100,000 residents, it is also far less than the Virgin Islands, 51.64 per 100,000 residents.
“I know that 75% or more of law enforcement, we rely on state and local sources. But for God’s sake, we have a part in this, an important part in this. Making sure that there are U.S. attorneys to prosecute those that are breaking the law, making sure there are U.S. marshals to administer justice and law enforcement at the most basic and fundamental level,” Durbin said.
He said senators should allow the nominations to come to a vote.
“If you’re unhappy with the response from the Department of Justice on anything, please tell me, I’ll do my best to try to make sure that it’s expedited. But don’t hurt innocent people because of your frustration with anything coming from the Department of Justice,” Durbin said.
Ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, made a brief comment before the committee moved on to other business.
“Not commenting on the recent holdup of any individual at this hearing, but I can tell you, whether you have a Republican president, Democrat president, a Republican Senate or a Democrat Senate, a lot of innocent people have been hurt by these administrations, Republican or Democrat, not responding properly to Congressional requests for information,” Grassley said.
If confirmed, Smith would replace current U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert, who was appointed under the Trump administration.
Shappert received an interim appointment from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Jan. 4, 2018, and the V.I. District Court appointed Shappert to the role on April 23, 2018.
Smith is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of the Virgin Islands, where she has served since 2005.
In 2018, Smith received a national Justice Department award “for her leadership and prosecution of a large cocaine conspiracy known as Smuggler Smash,” according to a news release. “This investigation led to 22 convictions, including four airline employees and the forfeiture of over $2 million.”
A St. Johnian, Smith would be the first Black woman to fill the position if confirmed.