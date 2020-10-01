The nominations of Sigrid Tejo-Sprotte for V.I. Superior Court judge in the St. Thomas-St. John district and Alphonso Andrews for Superior Court judge in the St. Croix district were approved by the full Senate on Tuesday.
Bills approved by lawmakers included:
• Bill 33-0343, which establishes minimum criteria for members of the V.I. Government and Health Facilities Corporation Board, decreasing the number of its members and increasing the stipend of its board members.
• Bill 33-0347, which provides scholarship benefits for persons receiving home instruction.
• Bill 33-0348, which provides for a two-year licensure period and allows physician assistants to prescribe, dispense and administer Schedule 2 through 5 narcotic drugs and non-narcotic drugs to the extent delegated by a physician.
• Bill 33-0375, which appropriates $15 million from the General Fund to pay off waste haulers and landfill operators in need of payments.
• Bill 33-0410, which provides for the disbursement of monies to the V.I. Economic Development Authority to establish the Small Business Relief Grant Program and the COVID-19 Disaster Loan Program.
• Bill 33-0417, which appropriates $1.5 million from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund as a contribution to the St. Thomas Capital Improvement Fund.
• Bill 33-0418, which provides for the remittal of up to 50% of excess government revenues in fiscal year 2020 go toward the Government Employees’ Retirement System and for an amount not to exceed $50 million to be remitted to GERS in fiscal year 2021 from excess revenues.
• Bill 33-0316, which provides for emergency family leave.
• Bill 33-0415, which authorizes the Public Works commissioner to accept the residential roads of Estate Lorraine on St. Croix into the public road system and to use St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund to repair the residential roads in Estate Lorraine.
• Bill 33-0112, which appropriates all revenue derived from fees for initial and renewal firearms and ammunition licenses from the bill’s enactment to Oct. 1, 2030 to the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center and the Wheatley Skills Center on St. Thomas.
