The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is accepting nominations for the Euan P. McFarlane Environmental Leadership Award which honors young environmental leaders in the Caribbean.
Established in 1887, the award acknowledge individuals who have displayed both exemplary and sustained leadership on behalf of the environment in the insular Caribbean, according to a press release from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands.
Nominees should be individuals, 30 years of age or younger, whose efforts have been an inspiration for their home islands and served as models for the Caribbean region.
The $1,000 award was endowed by Laurance Rockefeller and is managed by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands.
The deadline to receive nominations is Oct. 31.
For more information and complete nomination criteria, visit www.cfvi.net, or contact Director of Grants and Programs Anna Scarbriel at annas@cfvi.net.