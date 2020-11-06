Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s nominee for the V.I. Public Services Commission withdrew his name from contention this week, citing potential conflicts of interest.
In a statement to The Daily News, Derek Gabriel, a former project assistant with AECOM and now territory manager for APTIM, said he withdrew his name because he didn’t want any future conflicts of interest, whether actual or perceived, “overshadowing the nomination process.”
“Currently, APTIM doesn’t perform any work for any of the entities regulated by the PSC. However, you can understand how me being a commissioner for the PSC would have severely limited our ability to continue pursuing work in the territory,” Gabriel said.
APTIM, an engineering firm contracted by the V.I. government after hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, remains one of the territory’s two major prime contractors — the other being AECOM — involved in disaster recovery projects.
Gabriel, who was nominated in January, said his late withdrawal was due to the V.I. Water and Power Authority now being considered a possible APTIM client.
“Our business shifted focus, which brought WAPA into line of sight as a potential client,” he said. “I stress potential because that what it is — a potential conflict.”
Gabriel’s withdrawal puts the PSC dangerously close to having just three out of a possible seven commissioners by the end of the month, not enough to establish a quorum.
In September, PSC Commissioner Kent Bernier Sr. announced that he will end his tenure on Nov. 20, just a day after Gabriel was originally scheduled to appear before the Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee for a nomination hearing.
With Bernier poised to leave and Gabriel no longer an option, the PSC will be left with Chairman David Hughes, along with commissioners Raymond Williams and Andrew Rutnik — all three of whom are already serving on expired terms.
As per the V.I. Code, PSC commissioners serve on “extended time” until they are replaced.
Government House indicated to The Daily News that they had also nominated St. Croix-based attorney Douglas Canton in September. However, the Legislature, including Rules and Judiciary Chairperson Janelle Sarauw said Canton’s nomination was never sent down.
The lack of commissioners to establish a quorum will likely force Bernier to remain in his position on extended time until a replacement is named.
Government House has yet to announce another nominee.
Last month, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed a bill that sought to establish minimum criteria for members of the PSC, and require a minimum of five commissioners to establish a quorum. In Bryan’s view, with the shortage of commissioners, the bill would have left the PSC “incapacitated.”
