Senators voted Tuesday to approve several nominees to key positions, including Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington and Inspector General Delia Thomas.
Senators spoke well of both women, and thanked them for working their way up the ranks in their respective departments over the years, giving them the requisite experience and background to take on the difficult leadership positions.
Wells-Hedrington has a particularly challenging job ahead as the Education Department “is in shambles, and has fallen to the lowest level I’ve ever seen,” said Sen. Kurt Vialet. “If our education system fails, 10 years from now the entire Virgin Islands fails.”
Wells-Hedrington also received cheers and applause from many of her colleagues, who attended the session to show their support.
Hailing from St. John, Wells-Hedrington has served in the department for nearly three decades. She began her career as a teacher, and has served as an assistant principal, principal, interim superintendent, and insular superintendent.
Thomas has been leading her department since the November 2021 retirement of former Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt, who had worked for the government since 1989.
Over the course of his 32 years as inspector general, van Beverhoudt served under six administrations and conducted audits on numerous government agencies, uncovering evidence that led to criminal prosecutions and convictions for theft of government funds.
Born on St. John, Thomas began working for the Virgin Islands government in June 1989 as a junior auditor with the V.I. Bureau of Audit and Control, and became Audit manager in 1999. In March of 2001, Thomas was appointed acting deputy Virgin Islands inspector general and promoted to the position in June 2002.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said Thomas has “a pure heart and a pure soul,” and the office serves an important role as a check on government corruption and misuse of funds.
“Miss Inspector General, you deserve the position,” Vialet said.
Senators also voted to approve the renomination of Leona Smith to the V.I. Port Authority board of directors, and the nominations of Dr. Janis Valmond to the V.I. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Dr. Rick Warehime to the V.I. Board of Pharmacy, Stephanie Hodge and Christopher McDonald to the V.I. Real Estate Commission.
