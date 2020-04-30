Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Wednesday announced that non-essential businesses in the territory will be allowed to reopen Monday under certain restrictions.
The decision marks a “first step” in a phased reopening strategy that Bryan said will demand personal responsibility — and the use of protective wear — from a community still bracing for a peak in the COVID-19 outbreak.
“No mask, no service,” Bryan said at a Government House press briefing on St. Croix.
Indeed, while non-essential businesses are free to reopen Monday, all customers and employees of the business — or any commercial establishment — must wear a facial covering while inside.
These coverings don’t have to be surgical or N95 masks but any covering that can block the mouth and nose from exposure, Bryan said.
Exceptions to this rule are children ages 2 and under or individuals with acute respiratory issues who may have difficulty wearing a mask.
Bryan, who previously only recommended facial coverings, said his decision to now require them in businesses or in groups is part of a new phase in the reopening of the territory — a territory, which, to date, has suffered four COVID-19-related deaths and 62 positive cases.
With his stay-at-home order ending Monday at 6 a.m., Bryan said the territory will transition to a so-called “safer at home” order, which, unlike the former, will allow for a bevy of services and activities that are contingent on social distancing, group limits and sanitation.
Recreational facilities, for example, like gyms, tennis courts and golf courses, are allowed to reopen as long as physical distancing of six feet or more is achieved.
Personal grooming services, like barber shops and hair salons, can reopen as well, but only through appointment and with strict sanitation protocols.
Churches are also free to reopen, but no more than 50 people are allowed inside at any given time, and that includes pastors and parishioners.
Bryan said enforcing compliance at these establishments may be difficult and will often require the public to report any delinquency. That said, he also advised the V.I. Police Department to make periodic compliance checks.
“If we catch you, we’re going to shut you down,” Bryan said. “It’s your business license that we’re going to revoke.”
The “safer at home” order is part of a five-tiered, color-coated alert system, with Red signaling a total quarantine; Orange signaling a stay-at-home order; Yellow signaling a safer at home order; blue signaling an “open doors” policy to tourism; and green signaling a “new normal” with COVID-19 posing no threat to the community.
Currently, the territory is at Orange alert and will transition to Yellow on Monday.
“We anticipate moving from this Yellow ‘safer at home’ status to the Blue ‘open door’ status on June 1,” Bryan said. “That’s when we’ll be opening up the [hotel] reservation system and welcoming tourists and leisure travelers back to the territory.”
With that ambition, Bryan cautioned the public that as the territory gradually relaxes its restrictions, cases will likely increase. As such, he said, efforts to reopen must be done in conjunction with building health care capacity, ongoing contact tracing and continued vigilance from the public.
“We are not out of the clear by any means — this is just one step,” Bryan said.
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
