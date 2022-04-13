ST. CROIX — REAL Cruzan Cats, a non-profit based on St. Croix, has closed escrow on a 4.7-acre property and begun fundraising the $160,000 needed for the organization to build a cat sanctuary for the feral and homeless felines seen darting in and out of the island’s lush landscape.
REAL Cruzan Cats founder Christine Southworth told The Daily News she started the organization in 2016 as a “very small humble rescue, saving one cat at a time.”
The cat rescue worked closely with other agencies on the island, like Animal Welfare Center, Dr. Ariel Baumann at Progressive Veterinary Hospital, and Dr. Stacia Jung at Sugar Mill Veterinary Center.
“We built it up — we’ve rescued over 700 cats — but at a certain point it became clear that this approach wasn’t going to solve the larger issue, which is not just about cats, it’s a complete environmental problem. Having too many cats on an island this size effects the entire local ecosystem: birds, reptiles, hygiene,” Southworth said.
This is when the dream was born to build a cat sanctuary, “an enclosed area where stray cats can be relocated and kept safe and healthy has proven to be a game-changer in other places around the world. So we always had this as a goal and dream. We have actually looked for property to purchase over the years, but never found the right property with the right zoning.”
But everything changed in the summer of 2021 when Southworth said avid cat lover and St. Croix Island Life Real Estate broker Kim Lucas had a property listed that she felt would fit the bill.
The client who owned the property was struck by the notion to build a cat haven and “essentially donate their property at 59 Mount Welcome to REAL Cruzan Cats. After a few delays, we closed at the end of 2021.”
Though the sanctuary will undeniably aid in cat rescue, the solution it provides is one to a greater problem than that of just cat overpopulation. Without one, feral and homeless cats can create environmental concerns.
For instance, Southworth said for years people have been dumping cats at Altona Lagoon, “which is a government-owned property, open to the public and a very special coastal environment with mangroves and saltwater inlets.
The organization doesn’t believe in euthanizing feral cats, but instead goes by a method they call TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccine-return) which Southworth said “has been shown all over the world to be the only effective solution to cat overpopulation.”
But there lies the issue, there is nowhere to return the thousands of roaming cats on the island of St. Croix. To protect and preserve all wildlife, “a haven for feral and homeless community cats that have nowhere to go” must be provided to both “improve the lives of cats and people on the island.”
Fundraising for the project began in late 2021 and the organization has raised $8,000 to date.
While no finite project completion date is set, the property acquisition comes on the heels of eight years of aspiration, ever since Southworth said she fell in love with a cat named Coco who’s still living at Cottages by the Sea in Frederiksted.