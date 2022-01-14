The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands announced Thursday that $578,970 in reimbursements has been paid to 12 organizations that provided emergency food and shelter programs in the territory between Jan. 1, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2021.
“CFVI was thrilled to work with FEMA and our community partners to ensure that this important opportunity was made available to support the children and families of the USVI,” said CFVI President, Dee Baecher-Brown.
According to a news release, reimbursements were funded through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the federally-funded Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program based on the following cycles:
Phase 37: $166,320
• Catholic Charities: $100,000
• CFVI: $2,759 (funds awarded to administer the program)
• Salvation Army: $26,398
• St. Thomas Reformed Church: $37,163
• Phase CARES: 01/27/2020: 10/31/2021: $218,400
• Catholic Charities: $74,870
• CFVI: $4,368 (funds awarded to administer the program)
• Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands: $29,738
• Liberty Place: $25,463
• My Brother’s Table: $6,837
• My Brother’s Workshop: $28,193
• North Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists: $48,931
Phase 38: $194,250
• Catholic Charities: $29,479
• CFVI: $3,885 (funds awarded to administer the program)
• Methodist Training and Outreach Center: $2,198
• My Brother’s Table: $35,578
• Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church: $25,547
• Salvation Army: $56,429
• The Collective Collaboration: $18,208
• Women’s Coalition of St. Croix: $22,926
The funds were distributed directly to the agencies by the national EFSP. CFVI administered the program and served as chair of a local USVI board which reviewed the applications. In order to be eligible, applicants had to be nonprofit organizations, churches, or units of government that have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established on March 24, 1983, with the signing of the “Jobs Stimulus Bill,” Public Law 98-8. That legislation created a National Board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that consisted of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
In its 38-year history, the EFSP has distributed $5.03 billion to over 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through this collaborative effort between the private and public sectors, according to the news release.