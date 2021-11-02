A North Carolina man was arrested on St. Thomas on Friday morning after causing a disturbance at a restaurant in Sub Base, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Eric B. Brooks, 34, was charged with destruction of property and disturbance of the peace. Unable to post $1,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court on Monday.
At the hearing, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales requested an additional charge of vagrancy, and Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell agreed.
The incident occurred at around 8:40 a.m., when the manager arrived to begin cleaning the restaurant with her son while he did his online classes, according to the affidavit.
She told police she left the door unlocked for her son, who went to get breakfast nearby in Nisky Center, and was surprised to hear the door to the women’s bathroom slam shut.
She found a man, later identified as Brooks, in the bathroom, and asked him to leave.
Brooks swore at the woman, calling her derogatory names when the woman called 911 for assistance, according to the affidavit.
When her son returned with breakfast, the woman said Brooks made a comment to him about child pornography and threatened to engage in a sexual act. He then began “spitting on the tables and chairs,” according to the affidavit.
By the time officers arrived, Brooks had left the restaurant and was found at a nearby store “drinking whiskey from a bottle,” according to police.
Police said that Brooks “admitted to damaging the doors and spitting inside of the establishment,” and “then stated that he wants to rape little kids and began thrusting his waist back and forth.”
Restaurant employees had already cleaned up after Brooks and sanitized the building before police arrived, and they asked that he be placed under a citizen’s arrest.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis said Brooks has been on St. Thomas for two weeks, and has no fixed address.
Judge Hermon-Percell said he must undergo a mental health evaluation and cannot be released from jail unless he identifies a place where he will be staying on St. Thomas. If he does so, the judge said she might consider a motion for him to return to North Carolina while he’s awaiting trial.