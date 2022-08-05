TORTOLA — Velma Donovan-Chung lives by a simple motto: Live the culture every day.
She was among scores of Carrot Bay area residents participating in the August Festival’s Market Day. The event, which began at 8 a.m. Friday as part of the Carrot Bay Cultural Fiesta, closed out the weeklong activities of the 68th annual August Festival.
Just 50 feet away from the sea, and with a clear view of St. Thomas, and Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands, Donovan-Chung was indeed living culture. She was busy rolling dough to make coconut dumb bread — not in the expected brick oven, but a simple pot covered over with a piece of galvanize over hot coals.
She also made conch, shellfish, chicken salt fish and beef pates.
“Since it was a Cultural Fiesta, I tried to go as cultural as possible,” she said before sharing a mouthwatering list of native dishes, pastries and fruit stews.
“I did Tortolan authentic ducana with corn. I had grated sugar cakes — regular and almond ones — boya, tamarind stew and gooseberry. We also had fried fish, as well as pot bread, coconut [bread], cornmeal and plain,” she said.
Throughout the morning, people dropped in to get their share of hot cocoa tea made from scratch by Colleen Donovan-Lewis. Donovan-Lewis started by grating the cocoa sticks that long ago had been pounded and formed into a hard stick. The smell of cinnamon wafting through the air as it boiled drew patrons, who also brought dumb bread or “fry cakes” otherwise known as Johnny cakes.
“I think people liked the atmosphere, the cultural aspect of the whole festival and this is what it should be,” Donovan-Lewis said. “I enjoyed it even though I’m tired as tired could be.”
Gregory and Marreth Smith had dessert items including light and dark sugar cakes, fudge, tamarind and gooseberry stew. Other stalls had a variety of ground provisions and local drinks including gooseberry, limeade, sorrel and ginger.
Denise George said that she came to Carrot Bay from Road Town, which had been the center of the festival, to continue the festivities and support the event. She also wanted to support her aunt, Geraldine Smith, who was selling sweet potato pudding, carrot cake, shut-up coconut and pineapple tarts. The “shut-up” tarts are made by placing fruit fillings on a circle of dough that is folded in half with the edges pinched to close it up.
“I found baking the dumb bread on the coal pot really cool,” George told The Daily News. “I’ve never seen it done before. I was just told about it by my grandmother. She told us how they baked bread back in the days. I kind of saw her using the brick oven to bake bread, but it was nothing like this. I find it unique. Can’t wait to taste it.”
By afternoon, and with their cravings satisfied, it was on to fun and games. Both children and adults took part in a mango eating contest. There was a lime and spoon race for children, who tried balancing a lime on a spoon while seeing who could get to the finish line first. The adults took part in donkey and bucket races as well as swimming. The donkey races are hilarious, as they try to run away from the adults trying to ride them.
Tiffany Christopher, who has BVI roots and lives in Atlanta, Ga., was visiting the territory for the first time. She had never seen a donkey race before.
“I’ve never even heard of a donkey race,” she said. “It was fun. My father brought me here and said he was going to ride. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
Chole Perkins of St. Thomas, who said she’s doing an internship on Buck Island, saw a flier about the donkey races. She said that since she and her friends once worked with Zebras, she wanted to see the races.
There was also a game of tug-o-war, where the married men and women, defeated their single counterparts. Gov. John Rankin was among the single men participants.
“I did this many years ago and it was such a privilege to take part in this cultural event, it was great fun,” Rankin told The Daily News.
“It was hard work,” he said before adding with a laugh “although I’m a single man, I’m spoken for, I had to be careful which side I was on.”