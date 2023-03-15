When Margie Smith Holt moved to St. John in 2004 with four Emmy Awards to her credit, she processed the major life change the way many journalists would — by taking notes. Smith Holt eventually stitched those notes together into her first novel, the newly released “Not On Any Map,” featuring tales of early 2000s St. John intertwined with her own personal life experiences.
Smith Holt moved to St. John in 2004 at age 39, leaving behind a media career in Philadelphia that included the roles of television reporter and a public relations gig. A combination of factors joined forces to influence Smith Holt’s decision to leave her stateside life behind, including a breakup from the man she thought she was going to marry, the sudden and unexpected death of two colleagues not much older than her, and a pregnancy announcement from her last single college friend.
“Life can change in an instant,” Smith Holt wrote in her book. “Everybody in my family was healthy. It was an appropriate time to leave my job. I didn’t have children. I did have a little cash. There was nothing stopping me. I was essentially free of responsibility. I might never have this much freedom again. What if I didn’t take a chance and regretted it later? Carpe diem, and all that.”
Determined to leave behind her old life and her career, Smith Holt dodged the inquiries of Tom Paine, owner of the now-defunct St. John Sun Times, once described by Paine as “the island’s alternative paper.” She instead picked up a job waitressing at Skinny Legs, not far from Cliffhanger, the Coral Bay home where she and her friend Jazz lived. Ultimately, Smith Holt lived on St. John just two weeks before she found herself back in the role of reporter.
“Work had defined me for too long,” she wrote. “I wanted to know who I was if I wasn’t a journalist. Tom Paine said he completely understood. Then he refused to go away.”
She wrote her first St. John story about Thankspigging, a Coral Bay community Thanksgiving event where attendees either refused to be interviewed, wouldn’t give up their name, or turned down Smith Holt’s requests for a photo op. Many years later as Smith Holt wrote “Not On Any Map,” she found that not only were the Coral Bay residents who once fiercely guarded their privacy OK with appearing in her book, but some even asked the author to use their real names rather than the pseudonyms she’d assigned to all of the book’s characters.
“Everybody in the book had a chance to review what I wrote,” Smith Holt said in an interview with the Daily News. “Traditionally, you change all the names in a memoir, and that’s what I did in the first draft. But when I started circulating the copy to fact-check and get approvals, a number of people asked if I could use their real names. That was the greatest compliment. My old neighbors trusted me to tell their stories.”
In addition to detailing Smith Holt’s 2004 move to St. John, which is sure to provide a trip down memory lane for those who lived on the island in the early 2000s, “Not On Any Map” explores the author’s transformation from landlubber living in landlocked Philly to one of two crew members aboard a 30-foot sailboat on a trans-Atlantic journey. She pays homage to Kids and the Sea, a Coral Bay sailing program whose grown-up counterpart, Adults and the Sea, taught Smith Holt how to sail.
Though the author was not on island for the devastating 2017 hurricanes, they too make an appearance in the book.
“I started thinking about turning all the stories into a book after I sailed across the Atlantic with a Coral Bay friend in the 30-foot boat he built,” Smith Holt said. “Then I got a cancer diagnosis and the whole project got backburnered. Eventually, I got back to it, finished, and was ready to pitch. I think I sent my first query to an agent in August 2017. Three weeks later, Irma hit. I had just written a love letter to a place that changed the course of my life and now I didn’t even know if it still existed. I spent the next year writing about the hurricanes and recovery. It took a few more years to rewrite the book and get it published. All in all, it’s been a 17-year labor of love.”
Smith Holt currently resides in New York but visits St. John as frequently as possible, where she enjoys sailing with some of the same friends who appear in her book. She is the founder of re:Write, a writing and storytelling business with a special focus on the arts and other nonprofits, and is a volunteer mentor with the Visible Ink writing program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
The front and back cover of “Not On Any Map” features artwork by former St. John resident Billie Denise Wright. The St. John map inside the book was drawn by Bryan McKinney, and William Stelzer designed the book’s cover. The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and on island at St. John Spice, Papaya Cafe, and Pink Papaya. For more information on Smith Holt or her first novel, visit https://www.margiesmithholt.com/.