When Margie Smith Holt moved to St. John in 2004 with four Emmy Awards to her credit, she processed the major life change the way many journalists would — by taking notes. Smith Holt eventually stitched those notes together into her first novel, the newly released “Not On Any Map,” featuring tales of early 2000s St. John intertwined with her own personal life experiences.

Smith Holt moved to St. John in 2004 at age 39, leaving behind a media career in Philadelphia that included the roles of television reporter and a public relations gig. A combination of factors joined forces to influence Smith Holt’s decision to leave her stateside life behind, including a breakup from the man she thought she was going to marry, the sudden and unexpected death of two colleagues not much older than her, and a pregnancy announcement from her last single college friend.