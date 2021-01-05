January
Jan. 27: Entrepreneur and former Public Works Commissioner Ann E. Abramson, the “unofficial mayor” of Frederiksted, dies at 95.
February
Feb. 2: Dr. Eddie Donoghue, playwright, dancer, scholar and advocate, dies at age 82.
Feb. 26: St. Croix’s Maria Ash, Trinidadian native and owner of Nano’s Souvenir shop, which for 30 years was located on Strand Street, Frederiksted, died just weeks shy of her 82nd birthday on March 21.
March
March 5: Stephaun Adams, a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team, dies from injuries suffered in a vehicular accident in central Florida.
March 21: Carmen Golden, the longest serving member of the Board of Elections in V.I. history, dies at age 80.
May
May 15: Prolific Virgin Islands developer James “Jimmy” Armour dies at age 80.
June
June 5: Bishop George V. Murry, former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Thomas, dies at age 71.
June 5: Former Virgin Islands Daily News circulation director Alfred Loiten dies.
June 5: St. Croix veterinarian Dr. Paul Hess dies at age 74.
July
July 6: Renowned St. Croix educator Dr. Ruth Beagles dies at age 87.
July 10: Pastor Edward Magras, founder of the Frenchtown Evangelical Assembly Church, dies at age 81.
July 14: Conrad “Ricky” Francois II, former director of the V.I. Lottery and the V.I. Housing Authority, dies at age 69.
July 14: Ron de Lugo, the territory’s first and longest-serving delegate to Congress, dies at age 89.
July 27: St. Croix chef and restaurateur Ole Vinding of Ole’s Bar and Grill at Sunny Isle Shopping Center dies.
August
Aug. 3: Violette Marie Jeanne Hilty, owner of Violette’s Boutique on St. Croix, died at 90. The France native opened a store in downtown Christiansted that sold European clothing, accessories and perfume.
Aug. 4: St. Johnian entrepreneur and activist Wilma Marsh Monsanto dies at age 78.
Aug. 5: St. Croix native Horace “Hoss” Clarke, who spent a decade playing Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, dies at age 81. Clarke holds the record for the most games played by a Virgin Islander at 1,272.
Aug. 17: St. Thomas genealogy researcher Pedrito Francois, dies at 99. He was preceded in death by his son, Conrad “Ricky” Francois.
September
Sept. 11: Former St. Thomas-St. John District Senator Horace Callwood Sr. dies at age 86. Callwood served in the 7th and 8th Legislatures.
Sept. 26: Wayne “Facts Man” Adams dies at age 57.
October
Oct. 17: Austin “Babe” Monsanto, for whom the Crown Bay marine terminal is named, dies at age 94. Monsanto served as the territory’s first marine manager and eventual deputy director of the V.I. Port Authority.
Oct. 28: Former Charlotte Amalie High School assistant principal Elizabeth de Lagarde dies at age 102 in her native Philadelphia, Pa. She was a social studies teacher, Social Studies department chairman, and assistant principal at CAHS where she worked for 31 years.
Oct. 31: Christiansted, St Croix’s “Candy Lady” Judith Gumbs dies at age 95. Miss Gumbs was a staple of the Christiansted Boardwalk.
November
Nov. 23: Former Charlotte Amalie High School principal Ruth Thomas, and known for her “Sound Off” segments on WSTA radio, dies at age 94.
Nov. 24: Marion Langer Bressi, former owner of the Royal Poinciana Gift Shop on Strand Street, dies at age 95.
Nov. 29: Elsie Galloway, general manager of Hotel Caravelle, and who served as an unpaid ambassador for St. Croix, died at age 74. She worked at the hotel for more than 30 years before retiring in 2013.
December
Dec.16: Former Sen. Robert “Bob” O’Connor Jr., who served in the 17th Legislature and re-elected to the 18th Legislature where he served as vice president, dies. A one-time V.I. Port Authority Board chairman, he served 24 years with the agency. In February, its Bournefield maintenance building was named in his honor.
Dec. 26: Marjorie Kelly, a longtime staffer in The Daily News’ St. Croix office, dies.