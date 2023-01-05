Sprauve school

This Virgin Islands government-provided rendering of the proposed school in Estate Catherineberg was created by DLR Group. The proposed design shows several school buildings connected by elevated walkways, with materials generally consisting of wood and metal.

ST. JOHN — The National Park Service announced the opening of the final 45-day public comment period for the Virgin Islands National Park’s potential land exchange with the government of the Virgin Islands for the purpose of building a public pre-K through 12th grade school on the island of St. John.

NPS also announced a “Finding of No Significant Impact” for the land exchange, approved by the NPS regional director for Interior Region 2 on Dec. 8.