ST. JOHN — The National Park Service announced the opening of the final 45-day public comment period for the Virgin Islands National Park’s potential land exchange with the government of the Virgin Islands for the purpose of building a public pre-K through 12th grade school on the island of St. John.
NPS also announced a “Finding of No Significant Impact” for the land exchange, approved by the NPS regional director for Interior Region 2 on Dec. 8.
The 39-page document, which can be found at parkplanning.nps.gov, details why the plan will have no significant effects on the natural, cultural, or human environment.
The proposed agreement would swap 11 acres of National Park Service-owned land that fronts Centerline Road in Estate Catherineberg with the 17.97-acre V.I. government-owned Whistling Cay off Mary Point on the island’s north shore. When appraised as though privately owned and available for sale, the 11-acre Catherineberg parcel was valued at $1.23 million, and Whistling Cay came in at $1.44 million. If the swap moves forward, NPS will pay the V.I. government the difference in value. In the event a new public school is constructed in Catherineberg, the Julius E. Sprauve School property will revert to the V.I. Property and Procurement, Department while the Guy H. Benjamin School in Coral Bay will remain a V.I. Education Department property.
“Local officials have expressed a long-standing need to construct the first public K-12 school on the island of St. John,” NPS said in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “The territory determined that the Catherineberg Estate is the preferred site on St. John for a new public school, due to its central location along an existing roadway and its relatively gentle slopes, in exchange for territory-owned Whistling Cay. The NPS will continue to support and coordinate with the territory as requested on additional compliance elements as the land exchange proceeds and future design and development of the school progresses.”
A final public comment period on the land exchange will be open Jan. 8 through Feb. 21.
Comments — the final public comment period opens Jan. 8 — should be submitted to Land Resources Program Office — National Park Service, 2975 Horseshoe Dr. S., Suite 800, Naples, Fla. 34104, or by email to russell_webb@nps.gov.