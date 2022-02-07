National Park Service officials revealed four options for the Caneel Bay Resort property Friday evening in a virtual meeting with leaders of several St. John organizations and nonprofits. The same presentation will be made in a public meeting to be held online at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Caneel Bay Resort owner CBI Acquisitions’ Retained Use Estate agreement with the NPS will end in September 2023, at which point the 150-acre property will be returned to the Park Service. Following rounds of environmental testing and public comment periods, park officials presented four potential options for the property.
Option one: Do nothing
The first option calls for no action, in which the Park Service would not issue a lease or concessions contracts. Virgin Islands National Park would keep roads and trails open for safe passage, allowing the public to access the property’s beaches. Historic structures would be assessed to see which areas are in need of stabilization, and natural and cultural resources would be monitored.
“There’s no commercial action in this scenario, but nonetheless there’s a lot of responsibility to maintain the ecological balance and the cultural history of those buildings, while also ensuring public safety,” said V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields.
Alternative A: ‘Light on the land’
Alternatives A, B, and C each have common features including greater access to the public, the protection of cultural and natural resources, and redevelopment that’s “light on the land and sensitive to the landscape,” said Fields.
Option A, the preliminary proposed action, would reserve Caneel Beach, Scott Beach, Paradise Beach and Turtle Point for resort guest use, with services being the responsibility of the developer or operator. The cottages at Scott Beach would be removed or redesigned due to their location in the floodplain. Caneel’s Hawksnest and Honeymoon beaches would be available for public use with the option for added visitor services, and the Park Service would provide a mid-range overnight experience at Hawksnest, falling somewhere between the Cinnamon Bay Campground and the new Caneel resort’s higher price point. The National Park Service would connect trail systems allowing visitor access to the property from Cruz Bay.
Option A also calls for a new Park Service maintenance facility in the same area as Caneel’s current maintenance facility, to be shared with the new resort owner. This could allow for the current Virgin Islands National Park maintenance facility in Cruz Bay, just north of Mongoose Junction, to become a transportation hub, helping to alleviate parking congestion at north shore beaches, Fields said.
An interpretation and engagement zone maintained by the park in the area of the property’s plantation ruins would allow rangers to interpret the sugar mill ruins and other known archaeological resources for visitors. Finally, option A calls for a public space whether community center, museum or amphitheater provided by an “outside entity,” said Fields.
Alternative B: Middle road
Alternative B is similar to A, but keeps Caneel’s Hawksnest within the resort footprint, with responsibilities and access maintained by the lessee. Honeymoon would be maintained as a concessions contract, and the NPS maintenance facility and community space provided by an outside partner are also a part of alternative B.
Alternative C: One operator
Alternative C simply keeps the resort’s current footprint, with all commercial activity being the responsibility of one commercial entity and all responsibilities falling under the lessee’s contract.
According to a proposed Park Service timeline, the decision of whether to take action at the property should be made by December. If it’s decided the Park Service will take action, the decision of which option to pursue is expected to be made by early 2023.
“The goal is to have a decision on who would be the selectee as we move into the middle of 2023 so we can begin the design phase as soon as possible, moving into having design and reviews by 2024 so construction can begin in that year, with a probable phased opening of the resort in 2026.”
Public comment
While NPS officials have offered multiple channels for the public to provide input, including working with island nonprofits to connect face-to-face with seniors who may not be able to manage the virtual meetings and online comment platform, the final decision of what happens at the Caneel Bay property lies in the hands of the NPS southeast region director and the NPS director, said Fields.
When asked by St. JanCo: The St. John Heritage Collective’s Hadiya Sewer whether St. John residents would have the opportunity to view proposals by those who bid on the lease, National Park Service Leasing Program Manager Gordy Kito explained that generally, proposals are considered confidential.
“The review process is confidential because we’re dealing with people’s business proposals they’ve provided to us with financial information,” Kito said. “Public review normally doesn’t happen. Previously, we have asked for a one-page document on what the proposal is for the public to view, but I’m not sure how that plays into what we’re currently planning.”
Kito added that those who bid on the Caneel lease would have to prove a “financial ability to see this project through.”
In response to a question posed by Lorelei Monsanto, Fields noted that the Cruz Bay employee housing facility and the Caneel shipyard and field dock, both owned by CBIA, are not part of the RUE agreement.
“As we approach September 2023, we’re focusing on the property that’s within the grounds of the RUE,” said Fields. “Negotiations with the owner of those properties [the employee housing and the shipyard] may still happen, but that would be independent of the RUE.”
The current public comment period will close Feb. 17. Comments can be submitted online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ or by writing to Caneel Bay Redevelopment/Management Plan, Superintendent, 1300 Cruz Bay Creek, St. John, VI 00830.
“This community means a lot to me,” said Fields near the meeting’s conclusion. “Finding ways to make sure the wisdom that is here on the island is infused in the future of Caneel Bay, and ensuring that our young people have hope and a way to look at economic opportunities here in the future is consequential. Everyone here recognizes the gravity and the weight of the potential that’s in front of us.”
To take part in Tuesday’s meeting, visit goto.com/webinar/join and enter the code 322-971-755.