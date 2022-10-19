NPS1

Signs at Trunk Bay, St. John, ask beachgoers to avoid the area where native plants were recently planted, giving the plants a chance to grow.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

Even before the devastating hurricane season of 2017, St. John’s ecosystems were in trouble.

“There were a number of concerns even before the storms of impacts both natural and caused by humans to these three systems — shorelines, mangroves, and corals,” said Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields. “Clearly, Irma and Maria gave us an opportunity to better understand those systems as a whole and their interactions. Even though we’re looking at these as distinct projects, we’re keeping our view on the whole system.”