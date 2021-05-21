ST. JOHN — Proposed renovations and repairs to the Virgin Islands National Park visitors center, bulkhead and pier could result in the water-based facilities being closed for up to 16 weeks during the construction period, officials reported during Thursday’s virtual hearing of the St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee.
National Park Service officials, along with representatives from Croft Architects & Engineers and Bioimpact, presented their plans to repair and address issues at the National Park’s Cruz Bay facilities that arose as a result of 2017’s Hurricane Irma.
Plans call for the pier where many day charters pick up their guests to be demolished and fully replaced and for bulkhead repairs, including adding different kinds of cleats to better accommodate dinghies.
The park-owned portion of the bay, where storm surge and the activity of larger vessels have resulted in areas of piled-up sediments where the water depth is as little as less than a foot, will be dredged, changing the water depth to eight feet. About 2,000 cubic yards of material will be dredged and dried out on the seaplane ramp, which will remain open throughout the project, before being transported to St. Thomas, where the V.I. Waste Management Authority has agreed to accept the dried-out material as landfill cover, said Bioimpact President Amy Dempsey.
Dredging and the demolition of the pier will affect a small amount of siderastrea radians coral, which cannot be transplanted, and various algae and sea vines that will be recolonized “almost immediately after dredging,” Dempsey said.
National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields said there were no current plans to accommodate the dinghies that tie up at the bulkhead during construction, and suggested charter boat operators make use of the adjacent V.I. Port Authority dock in the Creek during the construction process.
“Sections of the bulkhead will still be open for portions of the time,” said Fields. “Adequate communication of what’s available and when, so everyone can be aware of changes when they’re happening, will be key.”
Other repairs the park service plans to undertake as part of the project include landscaping, minor repairs to the pavilion, replacement of visitors center windows, roof repairs, replacement of exterior window shutters, the addition of solar panels on the roof, replacement of the building’s HVAC system, and other cosmetic repairs including painting and the replacement of lighting fixtures.
The entire process is expected to take one year, with the goal of awarding a contract by September and construction proceeding in November.
National Park Service Project Manager Kate Randall said during the virtual meeting that she could not share the expected cost of the project.