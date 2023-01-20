Crash

A routine engine inspection was two years overdue at the time of a deadly 2021 helicopter crash on St. Thomas, and corrosion or damage “could have been detected and addressed” by maintenance personnel before crucial engine components failed, according to the final investigation report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash killed pilot and owner of Caribbean Buzz Helicopters, Maria Rodriguez, 55, and her three passengers, Daniel Yannone, 54; his wife, Neisha Zahn, 52; and son, Tyler Yannone.

