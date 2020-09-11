The V.I. Board of Elections on Thursday agreed to audit the absentee ballot process for the 2020 Primary Election after more than 100 absentee ballots sent from the St. Thomas-St. John district were reportedly never returned.
During a regular board meeting, member Arturo Watlington Jr. pointed out that roughly 135 absentee ballots out of a total 406 sent from the St. Thomas-St. John district never arrived back to the Elections System.
“What happened?” Watlington asked. “We believe that all the ballots were sent out but we need to clarify that, and we need to personally check with everybody and ask if they got their ballot and ask why they didn’t send it in.” Watlington, who projected up to 1,000 absentee ballots for the General Election, said even a few votes can make the difference between a winning and a losing candidate.
As such, “we need to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.
Watlington made a motion to conduct an audit of the primary election’s absentee ballot process in the St. Thomas-St. John district before the end of the month. Board members agreed without opposition.
The audit reflects a growing concern among election officials nationwide that absentee ballots may be delayed in the upcoming election, both because of the COVID-19 pandemic and cost-cutting measures recently imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Those measures include eliminating overtime pay for postal workers and holding mail whenever distribution centers are running late — both of which have resulted in significant mail delays, according to reports from the Associated Press.
In an earlier meeting, the V.I. Board of Elections agreed that Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes should start mailing out absentee ballots as soon as she receives them from the vendor, given that ballots must be returned to the Elections System no later than 10 days after the election.
The board voted to have absentee ballots mailed out starting Oct. 2. “If the ballots come in [before then], we can send them before,” Fawkes said in the previous meeting.
She added that Virgin Islanders wishing to vote absentee should apply for absentee ballots as soon as possible to ensure early delivery — and should mail them back as soon as possible.
Voters can access the Absentee Application Form on the Elections website at www.vivote.gov.