Yale University has announced that Virgin Islander Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith has been appointed as the C.N.H. Long Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology.
The appointment is effective July 1 at the Connecticut Ivy League school, where Nunez-Smith has served as the first associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine, and a professor of internal medicine among a host of other positions.
Dr. Cyril Norman Hugh Long, for whom the professorship is named, was an English-American biochemist and academic administrator at Yale for 31 years.
Nunez-Smith’s research focuses on “promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations with an emphasis on centering community engagement, supporting healthcare workforce diversity and development, advancing patient reported measures of health care quality and identifying regional strategies to reduce the global burden of non-communicable diseases,” the release stated.
The St. Thomas native, who advised the Biden-Harris campaign and subsequently was named co-chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Board during the transition, is one of the nation’s foremost experts on health and healthcare disparities. Since January, she has served as chair of the Presidential COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and senior advisor to the While House COVID-19 Response Team.
In 2011, Nunez-Smith established the Eastern Caribbean Health Outcomes Research Network, a research collaborative that supports chronic disease research projects and works to enhance health outcomes research and leadership capacity in the region, according to the news release.
It noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic brought national attention to the health and healthcare disparities experienced in marginalized populations, Nunez-Smith received funding from the National Institutes of Health to leverage ECHORN or to improve the COVID-19 testing in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
She also has been tapped by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s ReOpen CT Advisory Group and to chair its community committee, according to the news release.