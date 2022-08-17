Ocean Point Terminals, formerly known as Limetree, has awarded $22,000 in scholarships to 14 Virgin Islands students, who recently graduated from local high schools.
The 14 students were chosen based on their academic records and financial status, and according to the statement, they are to maintain good grades at certified mainland universities or colleges in order to maintain the scholarships
“As an organization, we are committed to supporting Virgin Islands students through their post-secondary education, and I am incredibly proud of this year’s recipients who have shown their resilience by adapting to and excelling under the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jeff Charles, chief operating officer at Ocean Point Terminals, said in commending this year’s crop of scholarship recipients.
The 14 scholarship recipients and the university they will attend are as follows:
• Alexandra Bhola — University of Pennsylvania
• Sakari Clendenin — Hofstra University,
• Tianna Davis — Bradley University,
• Michael Dizon-Bumann — Cornell University
• Jada Joseph — Florida A&M University
• Ari-El Joshua — Elizabeth City State University
• Maraki Matthew — Baylor University
• Rohan Nagi — University of Santiago
• Makeda Nash — University of South Florida
• Yaira Ortiz — University of Miami
• Nancy Parilla — Nova Southeastern University
• Michele Pemberton — Howard University
• Shaudae Richardson — Florida International University
• Jamyka Smith — Syracuse University
Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2017, the company has awarded 100 students with scholarships totaling nearly $600,000, according to the released statement.