Limetree Bay Terminals, which is now doing business as Ocean Point Terminals, has applied for a permit to operate generators to power the facility in Estate Hope on St. Croix, according to a news release from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.

DPNR’s Division of Environmental Protection received an application from the company for a Synthetic Minor Operating Permit, and the department “tentatively intends to approve the application,” according to the news release.

