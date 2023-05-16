Limetree Bay Terminals, which is now doing business as Ocean Point Terminals, has applied for a permit to operate generators to power the facility in Estate Hope on St. Croix, according to a news release from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
DPNR’s Division of Environmental Protection received an application from the company for a Synthetic Minor Operating Permit, and the department “tentatively intends to approve the application,” according to the news release.
The application is to operate 10 Jenbacher internal combustion engines that generate 1.2 mega watts each, and one Cummins compression ignition internal combustion engines that generates 1.3 mega watts.
“This facility will produce electricity for all terminal operations,” according to the news release.
The fuel storage facility and the former Limetree Bay Refinery currently operate as a separate business entities on the same 2,000-acre site. Limetree Bay Refinery went bankrupt and was forced to shut down after a disastrous restart attempt in 2021 that sprayed surrounding neighborhoods with oil mist, and the facility is now owned by Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
The Environmental Protection Agency is currently overseeing removal of leftover chemicals at the refinery, which has not been granted permission to restart operations.
Operations at the separate Ocean Point Terminals fuel storage facility have continued despite the refinery’s shutdown. Ocean Point is suing Port Hamilton over claims that the refinery’s owners have failed to pay amounts due for a shared services agreement, which includes electricity costs, and creating its own generating facility separate from Port Hamilton could enable Ocean Point to achieve further independence from the troubled refinery.
During operation, the units have the collective potential to emit 34.19 tons per year of nitrogen oxides, 8.91 tons per year of sulfur dioxide, 2.32 tons per year of carbon monoxide, 11.15 tons per year of volatile organic compounds, and 3.72 tons per year of particulate matter into the atmosphere, according to DPNR.
Copies of the application and draft permit are available for review at the Department of Planning and Resources office of Environmental Protection between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday except holidays for 30 calendar days through June 9, 2023.
Written comments should be sent to: Jean-Pierre Oriol, Commissioner, The Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Division of Environmental Protection, #45 Mars Hill, Frederiksted, VI 00840
