Ocean Point Terminals, formerly known as Limetree Bay Terminals on St. Croix, has announced the company is partnering with BMR Energy to construct a solar farm at the facility on St. Croix.
The companies “are partnering to construct an approximately 10.00 MWdc/7.50 MWac ground-mounted utility-scale solar farm at Ocean Point Terminals in St. Croix,” according to a news release.
“The facility will generate and deliver power to OPT’s marine logistics terminal, and storage and blending complex, pursuant to a 20-year lease and operation and maintenance agreement.”
The solar farm will be located on a site across from the administration building and adjacent to a housing estate owned by Ocean Point Terminals, “with construction expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022,” according to the news release. “The project will meaningfully reduce OPT’s operating costs and emissions and will significantly increase clean renewable energy in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
“We worked closely with BMR to design a solution that meets our energy requirements, lowers our energy costs, reduces our carbon footprint and helps to retain our competitive position as the largest terminal, storage and blending facility in the Caribbean,” according to a statement from Todd Dillabough, Ocean Point Terminals’ CEO. “The project is on a fast track to begin construction this year and reach commercial operation in early 2023.”
“The solar farm will include more than 18,000 photovoltaic modules. Designed with strengthened racking, foundations and module connection systems, it will be able to withstand wind speeds of up to 180 mph,” according to the news release.
“This is a unique opportunity to further our commitment in the U.S. Virgin Islands and to continue diversifying its energy resources with one of the most important companies and employers in the territory,” said Bruce Levy, BMR Energy CEO.
“This will be BMR Energy’s third solar project in operation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. BMR Energy also provides clean, sustainable electricity through its 6.4 MW solar farm in Donoe, St. Thomas and its 5 MW solar farm in Spanish Town, St. Croix,” according to the news release.
