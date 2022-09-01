Ocean Point Terminals, formerly known as Limetree Bay Terminals on St. Croix, has announced the company is partnering with BMR Energy to construct a solar farm at the facility on St. Croix.

The companies “are partnering to construct an approximately 10.00 MWdc/7.50 MWac ground-mounted utility-scale solar farm at Ocean Point Terminals in St. Croix,” according to a news release.

