St. John Tax Assessor modifying hours
The cashier services within the Office of the Tax Assessor on St. John will be modifying its operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 12 to July 21, according to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s issued statement.
The typical operating hours, which run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be adjusted to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 12, 14, 19, and 21.
“The office will still be open but the hours will be modified because one of us is taking vacation,” said Marcia Pickering. “But we had someone come over from St. Thomas to help us and there will still be assessors present Monday through Friday.”
Traditional operating hours will resume on Monday, July 25.