ST. THOMAS — Students at Lockhart Elementary School were given roughly $4,000-worth of school supplies Tuesday, courtesy of donations from local OfficeMax customers.

The giveaway, part of the company’s efforts to give back to the community had students enraptured — indeed, many cheered as OfficeMax staff wheeled into the gymnasium a stack of boxes containing notebooks, markers, crayons, glue sticks and an assortment of other items.

— Contact A.J. Rao at 340-714-9104 or email ajrao@dailynews.vi.