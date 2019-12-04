OfficeMax Senior Sales Technician Gladys Guiste hands a box of school supplies to Lockhart Elementary School third-grader Jelani Bassue on Tuesday on St. Thomas. The event was part of the company’s efforts to give back to the community. Page 2
Daily News photo by A.J. Rao
OfficeMax Assistant Manager Sylvia Descartes lays out school supplies Tuesday at Lockhart Elementary School on St. Thomas as part of the company’s efforts to give back to the community.
ST. THOMAS — Students at Lockhart Elementary School were given roughly $4,000-worth of school supplies Tuesday, courtesy of donations from local OfficeMax customers.
The giveaway, part of the company’s efforts to give back to the community had students enraptured — indeed, many cheered as OfficeMax staff wheeled into the gymnasium a stack of boxes containing notebooks, markers, crayons, glue sticks and an assortment of other items.
