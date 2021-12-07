Two men were arrested on St. Thomas Saturday and charged with gun possession after a tense standoff in which a police officer fired into the ground, and police are still searching for a third suspect, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Shemar Coward, 21, and Kevon Barclette, 20, were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and related crimes, and are facing decades behind bars if convicted. Unable to post bail of $50,000, they were both jailed until their advice-of-rights hearings Monday.
Magistrate Judge Darryl Donohue set bail hearings for both men for Wednesday.
The arrests came hours after an attempted armed robbery at Glitter’s Jewelry in Havensight in which two victims were shot and seriously wounded. St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. told The Daily News on Sunday that investigators are working to determine whether there is any connection between the robbery and the firearm arrests later that day.
According to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, officers on patrol in the area of Vitraco Mall saw a dark colored Nissan Versa with license plate TGJ-255 driving north on Rumar Road at around 3:10 p.m. Saturday and noticed the three occupants were not wearing seat belts.
The vehicle stopped in the area of 7th Street and the right-rear passenger got out. As officers approached, the passenger “immediately ran north on 7th Street and the driver drove away, according to the fact sheet.
Police put on lights and sirens and followed the Nissan to St. Andrew’s Church, where the driver, later identified as Coward “exited the vehicle while it was still in motion,” and it struck another vehicle.
Coward was carrying a backpack with a long gun and police ordered him to drop the weapon, but he ran toward Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community and appeared to be trying to get the rifle out of the bag, according to the fact sheet.
Police saw Coward turn “with the weapon, still partially in the bag,” toward Detective Vernon Carr, who “discharged one round into the ground while giving commands,” according to the fact sheet.
Coward dropped the bag and surrendered, and police identified the rifle as a loaded KG 15, an AR-15-type rifle with a curved banana-style magazine, according to the fact sheet.
Police also arrested Barclette, who was still sitting in the Nissan.
Inside the Nissan, police said they found a Glock 23 firearm with an obliterated serial number “and a fully automatic conversion kit on the firearm,” as well as a “drum magazine with ability to hold approximately fifty rounds on the passenger floor.”
Both men were previously known to police.
Barclette had been charged in August with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm with an obliterated serial number after police said he and three other men were found in a vehicle with a gun.
Coward was extradited from Maryland last year to face charges in connection with a May 25, 2020, armed robbery at Exquisite Barber Shop and Bar in Vitraco Mall.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales told Judge Donohue on Monday that prosecutors dismissed those charges because of a technicality.
Scales also said that it was “dangerous to have certain persons online” and asked that individuals whose names were not familiar to the court be removed from the Zoom hearing.
Scales hinted that participants might have logged on to glean information from the proceedings that could be used to target Coward and Barclette. Monday’s Zoom participant list included what appeared to be several aliases, including “Bones,” “Denim,” and “V.”
“When you get right down to it, this is a public hearing,” Donohue said.
“I agree with the court, this is a public hearing,” said Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson.
Scales suggested that she, Johnson, and the judge meet privately, in person.
“This is just an advice-of-rights. And if we were in a courtroom, anyone could walk in and view the proceedings,” Donohue said.