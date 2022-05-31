TORTOLA — A British Virgin Islands official said there is evidence that recent fires at the Pockwood Pond dumpsite were likely caused by copper scavengers using blowtorches.
The billowing plumes from the fire not only affected the West End, Carrot Bay in the British territory but also St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Health Minister Marlon Penn told the House of Assembly late last week that the Department of Waste Management uncovered evidence of persons illegally accessing the dumpsite after hours and using blowtorches or similar devices to retrieve copper and other metals from discarded items.
Penn added that he is “sadly aware” that smoke from the fires may have been a source of discomfort to residents on the western side of Tortola, but fortunately no one was injured. There also were no damages to public or private equipment used in outing the fires, which occurred on May 16 and a week later on May 22.
While the exact cause of the dumpsite fire has not been established, “the high concentration of methane gas on site — any form of intense heat applied in close proximity increases the likelihood of fires erupting,” Penn said.
Waste Management, he added, has determined that the recent fires “resulted from spontaneous combustion” when garbage delivered to the site that had not yet been processed, became ignited by hot spots smoldering underground.
“I strongly appeal to anyone engaging in this type of activity to cease and desist immediately,” Penn said. “Your actions are not only detrimental to safe operations at the dumpsite, but also have a damaging impact on the wider community.”
According Penn he and others are taking steps to reduce the potential of further fire incidents.
“In order to reduce the incidence of spontaneous combustion at the dumpsite, I am seeking additional resources to meet the need for adequate daily supervision of the operations on site,” he said. “We are also seeking to divert a larger volume of combustible materials from the waste stream by expanding our recycling program in collaboration with Green VI and other partners.”
Penn, the former Opposition Leader who took up the post in the recently formed Government of National Unity, said he will seek “additional resources” to help with reinstalling security cameras throughout the property and providing security guard coverage after operating hours.
During his comments, broadcast to residents via radio and social media, Penn reminded them that the solid waste disposal facility at Pockwood Pond is open to the public daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Only operators contracted by the Government to collect residential waste will be allowed to enter the facility after 4 p.m.,” he said.
Penn also discussed a malfunction incinerator, which he said remains offline “due to mechanical failure and extensive damages caused by a fire that took place on February 14.”
That fire, Penn said, destroyed the incinerator’s main control panel along with its electrical system and “contributed to material fatigue in certain sections of the building.”
Penn said his Ministry of Health and Social Development Department is in the process of purchasing replacement parts.
“My team and I spoke with the president of Consutech Systems on May 23 and emphasized the importance of expediting the delivery of these critical items,” he said. “It is important to bear in mind, however, that the process of fabricating, shipping, and installing the new parts will take several months, particularly in light of disruptions in the supply chain affecting key components.”
Penn encouraged residents to recycle as a way to reduce the amount of waste being generated daily. He added that among other health and environmental benefits, reducing waste will help minimize pressure being placed on the dumpsite and ultimately help reduce the occurrence of fires.