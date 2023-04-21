The Sports, Parks, and Recreation Department is in need of additional staff, including lifeguards, to help fill vacancies and expand programs, Commissioner Calvert White told senators Friday.
The Committee on Culture, Youth, Aging, Sports, and Parks, chaired by Sen. Angel Bolques, Jr., received testimony from White about the department’s efforts to provide outdoor recreation and other activities throughout the territory.
From resurfacing and re-striping tennis and basketball courts, to procuring new trucks and equipment to maintain recreational facilities, White said the department has made great strides.
Bolques asked why the Randall “Doc” James horsetrack on St. Croix is not yet under construction, and White said the company responsible for its development, VIGL, submitted a modified application which is still under review by the Coastal Zone Management division of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
Bolques said the ongoing delays are leaving horse owners and trainers “in a state of limbo that is concerning,” and “horse racing has long been a very rich culture and tradition of the Virgin Islands.”
The fate of the track is now in the company’s hands, and “I’m hoping that it gets resolved so that we could move forward,” Bolques said.
White said the contractor has mobilized equipment on the site, and “as they receive the permits they are ready to begin work.”
Sen. Franklin Johnson asked about the large puddle of water perpetually saturating an area near Emile Griffith Park on St. Thomas, and White said there’s an underground pipe that carries wastewater into the harbor, which frequently clogs.
Public Works and Waste Management have cleared it before and are concerned about nearby restaurants possibly dumping grease and debris into the pipe, but they’re working to resolve the problem.
Senators also asked about the status of beach safety. White said resources like boats and more lifeguards would help shorten response times to reported drownings and other marine emergencies, and potentially help save lives.
There are currently eight lifeguards on St. Croix and only one on St. Thomas, White said. There are five vacant positions, after several resignations in recent months.
“Lifeguard is something I’ve been looking for years and years, individuals. It pays $40,000, which is a good starting salary, but it’s not as easy a job as people believe it to be,” White said.
He said individuals who live on the mainland are welcome to apply, but the department does not provide relocation expenses.
Senators also asked about issues like vagrants sleeping in public parks, and White said he often receives blame for homeless individuals camping in Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas, and there are a lot of problems with vandalism at park facilities.
But White said employees can only call 911 when they see an issue, and police may have other cases that take precedence.
White said having peace officers as part of Park and Recreation staff — like numerous other government agencies such as the Port Authority, Health Department, and DPNR — would help with enforcement, and officers could issue citations for things like having dogs at beaches and other areas where pets are prohibited. He suggested three officers on St. Croix, two on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
“I’m not an enforcement agency, but if I had enforcement officers, not just at our facilities, but when we have programs going on, we have people who can secure our children at these events. I think it’s something that’s needed, I think we could really use them,” White said.
White said the department now has a public information officer and website, but senators were surprised to learn about many ongoing programs — such as a junior lifeguard and swimming programs, and the use of criminal convicts sentenced to community service to do maintenance — and encouraged the department to do more public outreach.
For example, White highlighted a mentorship program and said anyone interested in participating should contact director Adrian Glenn at 340-513-8767 or email AMGlenn@aligncgvi.com.