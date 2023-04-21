Tourists Coki Point

Tourists fill Coki Point beach on St. Thomas. 

 Daily News file photo

The Sports, Parks, and Recreation Department is in need of additional staff, including lifeguards, to help fill vacancies and expand programs, Commissioner Calvert White told senators Friday.

The Committee on Culture, Youth, Aging, Sports, and Parks, chaired by Sen. Angel Bolques, Jr., received testimony from White about the department’s efforts to provide outdoor recreation and other activities throughout the territory.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.