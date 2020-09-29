Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis urged Virgin Islanders to continue social distancing and taking precautions during Monday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing.
There are currently 55 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, and 20 people have died of the disease.
There are no COVID-19 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix. There are four patients at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, including one individual who is on a ventilator, Ellis said.
There has been a small spike in cases recently on St. Croix, which has 31 of the territory’s active cases, and continued vigilance is key.
“To ensure that transmission remains low, we need to be cautious,” Ellis said, and encouraged residents to continue wearing masks and frequently wash their hands.
Pilot testing programs at the Rohlsen and King airports are ongoing, and “will continue until we have chosen a company to conduct full-scale testing,” Ellis said.
In the past week, the Health Department tested 110 travelers who arrived without a COVID-19 test result, Ellis said, and “as previously mentioned we identified one positive case.”
Outreach programs are also ongoing to encourage residents to get tested, and officials are continuing to distribute masks and flyers in various community centers. On Monday, Ellis said officials were offering free testing on Water Island “and to the surrounding marine community.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. did not attend Monday’s press briefing.