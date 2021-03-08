TORTOLA — The commission charged with investigating possible corruption in the British Virgin Islands is seeking to quell misleading statements and resolve confusion over the Inquiry Response Unit formed by the local government.
“To be clear, the [Inquiry Response Unit] is not part of the independent Commission of Inquiry,” said Commission of Inquiry secretary Steven Chandler. “It is a unit set up by the [British Virgin Islands Government] to work in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Chambers with a modest but helpful goal of assisting with the mechanics of producing information requested by the commission of government officials.”
Recent publicity “is having a misleading effect resulting in confusion about the IRU’s role and function.” Chandler wrote in a statement.
While the commissioner welcomes the help the BVI government’s expressed policy that all ministries, departments, statutory bodies and government-owned entities cooperate with the inquiry, Chandler sought to distance the unit from the commission.
“The commission is, and will remain, entirely independent of the [British Virgin Islands Government],” Chandler wrote. “Members of the public cannot engage with the commission through the IRU; if they wish to engage with the commission, they should contact it directly.”
While Commissioner of Inquiry Gary Hickinbottom and his team have returned to the United Kingdom, Chandler said they are grateful for the information that has already been shared.
For the next several months, the Commission will seek further information and documentation predominantly from public officials, Chandler said.
Chandler said Hickinbottom wants to reassure BVI residents and public officers that whatever mechanisms local government adopts to assist the commission, there is nothing to prevent those who have concerns from coming forward directly to the commission. He reiterated that information provided to the inquiry will be kept strictly confidential. Something that would not be assured if an individual gave information to the Inquiry Response Unit in the hope that it would be passed on eventually to the commission.
For those concerned with how the commission will handle and redact documents that are turned over to it, Chandler urged individuals to visit the inquiry’s website at www.bvi.public-inquiry.uk to read the protocols that govern it.
Besides the website portal, the commission has provided a number of different and secure ways for individuals to share information with the Inquiry Team, including a dedicated email address, contactcoi@bvi.public-inquiry.uk; a WhatsApp phone number for messages or audio/video calls, +44 (0)7832 111254; and a UK postal address, The Secretary, BVI Commission of Inquiry, Room RB 1.11, 22 Whitehall, London SW1A 2EG.