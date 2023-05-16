Local and federal authorities are investigating reports of foul odors around the Container Port on St. Croix, and officials said Tuesday that the smell is not related to the transfer of chemicals out of the nearby Port Hamilton Refinery in Anna’s Hope.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established a hotline for residents to report foul odors, in the event of an accidental release during chemical transfer operations at the refinery, which have been ongoing since April.

