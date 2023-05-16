Local and federal authorities are investigating reports of foul odors around the Container Port on St. Croix, and officials said Tuesday that the smell is not related to the transfer of chemicals out of the nearby Port Hamilton Refinery in Anna’s Hope.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established a hotline for residents to report foul odors, in the event of an accidental release during chemical transfer operations at the refinery, which have been ongoing since April.
The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources “has received several odor complaints via 911 and the EPA hotline at the Container Port,” DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen said in an email Tuesday.
“Please be reminded that this area is where gas is transferred from ships to the terminal and vice versa and may have an odor during normal transfer process. The odor description varied from gasoline to diesel. DPNR and the EPA’ Roving Team have responded to each call. Currently the investigation is still active and we will update when we know more,” Nielsen said.
He added that, “this odor is not associated with the transfer of the 3 chemicals from Port Hamilton Refinery….the movement of these chemicals are being monitored at various points of the transfer and there have been no mishaps or releases to date.”
EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez also said Tuesday that the odor did not originate at the refinery, and “is not related to the chemical removal operations.”
Rodriguez said EPA staff are investigating the odor and they will provide an update once there is more information available.
The EPA is also holding a virtual community meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to provide updates on the removal operations of ammonia, amines, and liquid propane gas from the refinery. The meeting will include remarks from community groups, EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia and other staff, the V.I. government, and officials will take questions from the public.
The EPA has 15 air monitoring stations located at various points around the refinery, which provide real-time data and past readings that are published for the public online. As of Tuesday, all 15 stations were in the “green” zone, meaning there may be detectable odors but no adverse health affects are anticipated and no action is required. The air monitoring data showed trace readings of nitrogen dioxide, but at levels far below what is detectable as odor by humans.
The reports became public Tuesday after Sen. Diane Capehart issued a press release, calling on the environmental task force “to act with a sense of urgency.”
Capehart said her office “has received numerous complaints about a strong chemical odor emanating from the area of the Limetree Oil Refinery. Individuals working at the Container Port have been complaining about a strong odor which at times smells like diesel and other times like ‘chemicals.”
She added that, “this odor has been affecting the employees for more than a week and is particularly strong today and yesterday. Employees continue to complain about respiratory challenges and headaches.”
Capehart contacted DPNR’s Division of Environmental Protection Monday and spoke with Assistant Director George Patrick, who confirmed they had also received complaints and were aware of the issue, “however, no determination has been made as to the source or the cause of the odor.”
The U.S. Justice Department recently assembled a task force to investigate environmental crimes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the press release.
“Though there are measures in place, I would like to experience a sense of urgency to resolve these issues on behalf of the People of St. Croix,” Capehart said. “Therefore, I hereby call upon all pertinent Federal and Local regulatory entities, particularly the Departments of Health, Planning and Natural Resources, Labor and the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to immediately ascertain the source and cause of this emission and take the necessary action.”
Representatives from Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, which owns the former Limetree Bay Refinery, did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Representatives from Ocean Point Terminals, which owns the former Limetree Bay Terminals that is located on the same facility as the refinery at 1 Anna’s Hope, also did not respond to a request for comment on the odor complaints.
