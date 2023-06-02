TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley and Communications and Works Minister Kye Rymer were the first passengers deplaning Thursday from American Airlines Flight 3989 at Terrance B. Lettsome Airport on Beef Island.

“It really feels great to leave Miami and be home here in the BVI in just three hours, no connections, no hassle,” Rymer, the driving force behind the recent initiative to get direct AA flights from Miami, said. “Today is a glorious day. Today is a day of hope, promise, new beginnings and new horizons. That which was thought impossible has now been made possible, through hard work, innovation and persistence. Today, history is made.”