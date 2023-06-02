TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley and Communications and Works Minister Kye Rymer were the first passengers deplaning Thursday from American Airlines Flight 3989 at Terrance B. Lettsome Airport on Beef Island.
“It really feels great to leave Miami and be home here in the BVI in just three hours, no connections, no hassle,” Rymer, the driving force behind the recent initiative to get direct AA flights from Miami, said. “Today is a glorious day. Today is a day of hope, promise, new beginnings and new horizons. That which was thought impossible has now been made possible, through hard work, innovation and persistence. Today, history is made.”
Rymer said passengers in the U.S. can board in Miami and fly non-stop to Tortola, BVI and vice versa.
“We must acknowledge the efforts of past governments, BVIAA Boards and management, private individuals and companies,” he said. “I take the time to say ‘thank you’ because it is on your shoulders, we stand today. A historic milestone is being achieved and we congratulate and acknowledge American Airlines for recognizing the potential of the Virgin Islands and being bold enough to add the BVI as a destination.”
After the flights landed with 47 passengers on Thursday, BVI Tourist Board Director Clive McCoy said it was an “amazing, historic moment.”
“I’m finally glad that it has occurred and it’s a big deal for tourism and the destination,” he said. “For so many years, we’ve been discussing getting nonstop flights to the BVI and to actually see it, I’m overjoyed. Overjoyed is the only word I can use to describe my feeling right now.”
Wheatley described it as a “wonderful day” for residents.
“These nonstop flights represent a great deal of progress for the people of the Virgin Islands,” he said. “Miami is the eight busiest airport in the United States as we’re told and the second busiest for international travel and indeed, it opens up the BVI to the rest of the world.”
Jose Maria Giraldo, American Airlines regional managing director, described the debut flight as a “fantastic day” that felt “amazing.”
“I almost had tears in my eyes when I saw our airplane landing here, because I know all the hard work, everything that has been done for this great moment,” he said. “And something that doesn’t happen often, in just one hour, we’re going to see a second flight. This is a milestone for us, as we continue to expand our presence in the Caribbean.”
The direct flights are being touted as boost to tourism with officials noting the ease of access will lead to expanding its already burgeoning cruise and charter boat industries.
In the past, BVI residents and visitors would fly in to King Airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands, take a taxi ride with luggage to the Charlotte Amalie harbor where they would board a ferry to Tortola. USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte did not return calls seeking comment about the economic impact, but officials have long seen the proverbial writing on the wall.
In 2016, then Sen. Alicia Hansen raised concern about BVI Airways announcing direct flights between Miami and Tortola, describing it as “another major blow” that cuts out the need for some of those flying to and from the BVI to use USVI airports.
“While I am happy that the BVI is making strides in its ability to market on all fronts, I want the people to be well-informed on the state of impact to the territory. Things are changing and we need to be ready,” Hansen said at the time.
Then-Tourism Commissioner Beverly Nicholson-Doty, when reached about Hansen’s concern, said via email that “the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism supports increases in airlift to our region. We believe a rising tide lifts all boats. We think these flights are good news for our neighbors in the BVI” but did not address the economic impact to the USVI.
Last month, BVI officials announced that demand fwas so great that American Airlines added another flight to its itinerary on Thursday.Among the second set of passengers was BVI native and American Airlines pilot Kennard deCastro, who described it as “incredibly great” to be able to fly home.
“I’ve been waiting to fly directly home since I left almost 30 years ago,” said deCastro, home for the first time in six years. “I’m overjoyed and I will be coming back as often as I possibly can, because the flight is so convenient now. All I have to do is drive 30 minutes to Miami, get on the plane and in two-and-a-half-hours, I’ll be home. I couldn’t miss this. I couldn’t get on the first flight, but I had to come the same day.”