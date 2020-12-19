In an event that drew several senators, V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., the Lovango Resort and Beach Club celebrated the opening of its pool and beach club Friday night at the resort’s property.
The facilities will open to the public Wednesday, with options for those arriving by charter boat or by land via regular ferry service from St. John or St. Thomas. Amenities include waterfront dining featuring a la carte lunch and dinner seven days a week, sushi on Sundays, and “apres sea” with daily themed cocktails and small plates.
Lovango debuted its pool facility Friday night, a large infinity edge pool with daybeds and cabanas. Those who spend a day at Lovango’s Beach Club can enjoy chaise lounges and attendant service on the island’s south beach, or a quiet experience at Lovango’s north beach accessible by vehicle or trail. Ferries will run regularly from Cruz Bay and Red Hook, and moorings on the southern side of the island are available to accommodate charter and private boats. Discounted beach club rates are offered for Virgin Islands residents. Lovango currently offers one villa for those who want a full vacation experience on the island, and hotel options will be built out over the winter.
Gov. Bryan lauded the resort’s owners, Mark and Gwenn Snider, for their commitment to investing in the Virgin Islands.
“Thank you for your investment, not only in the development but in the people of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said.
Boschulte noted how excited visitors would be about the new opportunity for recreation and relaxation.
“I am pleased that we are here to add another jewel to our crown,” he said. “Tourists, especially those who have been to the Caribbean multiple times, like new toys. And this here illustrates the best of the best toys.”
Friday night’s opening also revealed Lovango’s new retail village, with a handful of small shops, as well as a demonstration of their partnership with the University of the Virgin Islands and V.I. Reef Response, which will be working to restore coral reefs around the island.
Snider said he feels confident that staff and visitors at Lovango Resort & Beach Club will be safe from the coronavirus.
“There’s a lot of space here and everything is outside,” he said. “We’ve designed it so people will feel very safe and comfortable. We’re mindful of concerns and making sure it’s done properly.”
For more information or to book a day trip to Lovango Resort & Beach Club, visit www.lovangovi.com.