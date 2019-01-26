ST. THOMAS — The growth of new Internet-based sales models to complement local brick-and-mortar jewelry stores isn’t likely to impact tax collections in the Virgin Islands, businessmen and government officials said.
Little Switzerland — which has branches at various Caribbean tourism locales — has announced to customers it will begin a sales model allowing customers to purchase products online and pick them up at its St. Thomas location, based on a mailing earlier this month.
The announcement trails other large-scale retail outlets — WalMart and Home Depot — that have offered in-store pickup for online sales for years. It also follows similar methods adopted by other local duty-free sales outlets, including camera, watch and electronics specialists Boolchand’s, Diamonds International, and Royal Caribbean.
Little Switzerland sees giving customers the advantage of shopping from home following in the footsteps of other outlets, said Vice President of Marketing Adam Leavitt.
“It’s a pretty big phenomenon in the states and other countries,” he said.
The hybrid approach is increasingly used in retail, Leavitt said.
“A lot of stores are merging their online experience with their in-store experience,” he said.
For example, Boolchand’s manager Dwight Isles said the approach, also relatively novel for his chain, is used to purchase smaller items and frequently used by cruise ship passengers, rather than locals. It complements mail order retail, Isles said.
One unexpected benefit for the territory includes overseas sales with a more local bent, Isles said.
“We sell a lot on St. Croix since there’s nothing on St. Croix,” he said.
The dual nature of the purchases might seem to pose a riddle. If a cruise passenger buys a watch online in Texas, do the taxes go to Texas or the territory?
The reality is simpler, said Deputy Director of the Internal Revenue Bureau Jonathan Tucker.
“A sale in the Virgin Islands is subject to gross receipts tax in the Virgin Islands,” he said.
Gross receipts taxes are levied against a business’s total revenues, regardless of geographic origin. For example, if a business licensed in the Virgin Islands does nothing but online business, it would still be subject to the gross receipts tax, Tucker said.
As Kishore Balani, manager at the Royal Caribbean store on St. Thomas, puts it, the sale counts as a revenue item no matter where it’s from.
“It’s like an actual sale, even if it’s a mail order or an in-store pickup,” he said.
One area the government had previously taxed some businesses on was excise tax levied against manufactured goods — such as watches — imported into the territory.
A federal court ruling in November put the government excise tax on hold over constitutional concerns about its collection.
The government has appealed the ruling to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Justices for the 3rd Circuit have issued a briefing schedule indicating oral arguments won’t take place before December.
In the meantime, the government proposed an alternative plan in an attempt to remedy the constitutional concerns, which has itself become the subject of legal action.
The matter remains pending before U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez.
Tucker declined to comment on the matter Wednesday, citing the ongoing nature of the lawsuit.
