ST. THOMAS — For the first time since 2019, “Pomp and Circumstance” could be heard at the University of the Virgin Islands during its 58th graduation ceremony for the 211 students of the “Resilient, Determined, Overcoming Class of 2022” on the St. Thomas campus on Thursday.
UVI President David Hall compared the day to a song he heard during his first year of college: “Oh, Happy Day.”
“This is truly a happy day, a happy day for this university for after two years of virtual commencement ceremonies, we are all back together again,” he told the graduates. “It is a happy day for the parents, friends and supporters of our graduates because you get to witness them walk across this stage live in living color and, of course, it is happy day for you, our graduates.”
He added that they “have done what no other UVI class has done, which is complete the last two years and two months during a pandemic, which required you to study learn and excel in circumstances like you have never encountered before.”
Some graduates were making history, he said. The 32nd Legislature, in 2018, passed a bill funding the launch of a Master of Social Work degree at the university. The first six graduates of the program include one on St. Thomas who received a degree during the St. Thomas ceremony, and five who will graduate on St. Croix today.
The graduates were a diverse group in age and interests.
Deborah Finley Jackson, 73, received her doctorate of philosophy or Ph.D. in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change. She was a teacher for 30 years, but came out of retirement after only a year. She now works for the UVI Creativity Lab, facilitating workshops and retreats in creativity and creative problem solving, strategic planning and more.
“It felt like my brain was turning into mashed potatoes, so I looked at UVI and found the program and here I am. Lifelong learning is the way to stay young,” she said. “Why wouldn’t we want to learn new things? UVI is the perfect place for that.”
Another educator returned to school to obtain a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership degree. After 24 years as an educator, Juan Christian is currently working as the marketing director for Tutu Park Mall. He returned to school with the encouragement of professors and mentors.
“I find that education is extremely important,” Christian said. “As a leader it can open doors for us to be a blueprint. We know the current trends in education, everything is changing and transforming. We have to unearth different ways of not just leading but instructing students. That way, on both our goals, we can harness anything that would bring forth the final product of excellence.”
Despite the challenges, COVID did not deter the graduates from their studies.
“One of the beautiful things is now we have UVI online,“ Christian said. “Learning did not come to a standstill. Everything continued forward. The professors inspired us and reminded us that whatever is falling apart around us, that doesn’t mean learning must stop. With that fuel, we were able to forge ahead.”
Kederick Baynes agreed that even though classes were online, they still got the “full college experience,” though it definitely hampered the social aspect. Baynes graduated with a bachelor’s in management.
“Obstacles come up,” he said, “so just keep pushing.”
This year, UVI focused on health accomplishments when bestowing honorary degrees. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a Virgin Islander who served on the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board and will serve as chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force in the administration, was awarded an Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the St. Thomas ceremony.
An honorary degree was also bestowed upon keynote speaker Dr. Robert Michael Franklin Jr., the James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership at Emory University in Atlanta. He was president of the university from 2007 through 2012 and is now the senior adviser to the current president.
In his speech, Franklin encouraged graduates to become moral leaders in society with courage and imagination and integrity, who serve others and serve the common good.
Referencing the challenges this particular class faced, he quoted Ernest Hemingway, saying, “The world breaks everyone, but afterwards, many are strong in the broken places.” He ended with a line from reggae artist Peter Tosh, “I’ve got to pick myself up, dust myself off and start all over again.”
Class speaker Kasem Thomas Jr., who also arranged one of the musical selections graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
“This juncture in our life demonstrated the grit and determination and strength that we possess, and we strive and thrive beyond the challenges we faced,” he said. “Let us strive to be graduates who are educationally excellent, globally sensitive, entrepreneurially focused, emotionally and spiritually balanced and willing to serve the world. The destiny of the world is in our hands and I’m confident that it will be all the more better because of us. Go forth and do great things.’’